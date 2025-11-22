Updated 22 November 2025 at 16:45 IST
Top 10 Cheapest 7 Seater Cars You Can Buy in November 2025
Budget-conscious buyers who are seeking seven-seater vehicles have a variety of practical and affordable choices in the market. These cars are designed to accommodate larger families while maintaining cost-effectiveness. They have decent features on offer and either have a petrol or a diesel engine. Here’s a list of the top 10 cheapest 7-seater cars which you can consider in November 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
The Renault Triber is the cheapest 7-seater MPV in India. It comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Republic
Mahindra Bolero is a popular 7-seater car in the market. It comes with a 1.5L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mahindra
Advertisement
Mahindra Bolero Neo was recently updated for the Indian market. It comes with a 1.5L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹8.49lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a popular 7-seater MPV in India. It comes with a 1.5L NA petrol and CNG engine. The price of it starts at ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Maruti Suzuki
Advertisement
Toyota Rumion shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It even has the same engine. The price of it starts at ₹10.44 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Toyota
Kia Carens is now only available in a single variant in the market. It comes with a 1.5L NA petrol and diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Kia India
The Kia Carens Clavis was recently launched in the market. It comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol and diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹11.08 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Citroen C3 Aircross is an underrated 7-seater car in the segment. It comes with a 1.2L turbo petrol and NA engine. The price of it starts at ₹11.37 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Youtube Screengrab
Mahindra Scorpio is a macho-looking SUV and has a single 2.2L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Scorpio N is a more modern iteration of the regular Scorpio Classic. It comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mahindra
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 22 November 2025 at 16:45 IST