Top 10 Cheapest Rear Wheel Drive Cars in India

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the cheapest MPV having a RWD drivetrain, and it comes with a petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.01 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

The MG Comet is the cheapest EV having an RWD drivetrain, and it has a 17.8kWh battery pack. The price of it starts at ₹8.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motors

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Mahindra Bolero is a rugged SUV, having a RWD drivetrain and has a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

4/10 | |

The Mahindra Thar is a popular SUV in the market, having a RWD and a 4x4 setup. It is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The Mahindra Scorpio has been on sale for more than two decades in the market, and has a RWD setup. It is offered with a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

6/10 | |

The Mahindra BE 6 was launched in 2024 and comes with an RWD drivetrain. It is available with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. The price of it starts at ₹22.06 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

7/10 | |

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular MPV, which has a RWD setup and a single 2.4L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹22.45 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota India

8/10 | |

The Isuzu Highlander is a lifestyle pickup truck, and it is the base variant in the lineup. It comes with a 1.9L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹23.99 lakh (on-road, Noida).



Image: Isuzu

9/10 | |

The Mahindra XEV 9e was launched in 2024, and it comes with an RWD drivetrain. It is available with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. The price of it starts at ₹25.50 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra and Mahindra

10/10 | |

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV, which has a RWD setup and a 2.8L diesel and a 2.7L petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹40.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota