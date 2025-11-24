Republic World
Top 10 Cheapest RWD Cars in India

Updated 24 November 2025 at 22:19 IST

Top 10 Cheapest Rear Wheel Drive Cars in India

RWD Cars in India: The majority of cars on sale in India have a front-wheel drivetrain, wherein the engine powers the front wheels of the vehicle, and some cars have a rear-wheel drivetrain, wherein the engine powers the rear wheels of the car. Here are the top 10 most affordable RWD cars in India.

Vatsal Agrawal
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the cheapest MPV having a RWD drivetrain, and it comes with a petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.01 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The MG Comet is the cheapest EV having an RWD drivetrain, and it has a 17.8kWh battery pack. The price of it starts at ₹8.49 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: MG Motors

The Mahindra Bolero is a rugged SUV, having a RWD drivetrain and has a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Thar is a popular SUV in the market, having a RWD and a 4x4 setup. It is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Scorpio has been on sale for more than two decades in the market, and has a RWD setup. It is offered with a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra BE 6 was launched in 2024 and comes with an RWD drivetrain. It is available with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. The price of it starts at ₹22.06 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular MPV, which has a RWD setup and a single 2.4L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹22.45 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Toyota India

The Isuzu Highlander is a lifestyle pickup truck, and it is the base variant in the lineup. It comes with a 1.9L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹23.99 lakh (on-road, Noida). 
 

Image: Isuzu

The Mahindra XEV 9e was launched in 2024, and it comes with an RWD drivetrain. It is available with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. The price of it starts at ₹25.50 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra and Mahindra

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV, which has a RWD setup and a 2.8L diesel and a 2.7L petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹40.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota

Published On: 24 November 2025 at 22:19 IST