Updated 26 January 2026 at 18:33 IST
Top 10 CNG Cars With Highest Sales in CY2025
With growing interest in economical and lower-emission driving, the CNG cars saw decent demand in the market in 2025. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga topped CNG car sales in India for CY2025 with around 1.29 lakh units, driven by its affordability and mileage. Here are the top 10 cars that were the best-selling CNG cars of 2025:
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a famous MPV and is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a CNG option. It saw total sales of 1,29,920 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback, having a 1.0L NA petrol engine with a CNG option. It saw total sales of 1,08,128 units in CY2025.Image: Republic
The Dzire is a famous sedan among fleet operators and private owners. It offers CNG with its 1.2L NA petrol engine. It saw total sales of 89,915 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The Tata Punch is a famous micro-SUV, which recently got updated, and now it offers CNG with an AMT gearbox. It saw total sales of 71,113 units in CY2025.Image: Republic
The Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV that offers CNG with its 1.5L NA petrol engine. It saw total sales of 70,928 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a budget van, used primarily for commercial purposes. It offers CNG with its 1.2L NA petrol engine. It saw total sales of 59,520 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Hyundai Aura is another famous sedan among fleet operators and private buyers. It offers CNG with its 1.2L NA petrol engine. It saw total sales of 89,915 units in CY2025.Image: Hyundai
The Fronx is a famous sedan among fleet operators and private owners. It offers CNG with its 1.2L NA petrol engine. It saw total sales of 49,464 units in CY2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Tata Nexon is a safe SUV, and it offers CNG with its 1.2L turbo petrol engine. It saw total sales of 34,712 units in CY2025.Image: Republic Digital
The Baleno is a premium hatchback with decent features. It offers CNG with its 1.2L NA petrol engine. It saw total sales of 24,220 units in CY2025.Image: Republic
