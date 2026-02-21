Updated 21 February 2026 at 14:21 IST
Top 10 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in January 2026
The compact SUV segment in India is a popular choice among new car buyers as these cars come with a comfortable cabin, are feature-rich and are offered with multiple powertrain options. Several options in this segment compete intensively, wherein the Hyundai Creta is one of the popular choices among buyers. Here’s a list of the top 10 compact SUVs with the highest sales in January 2026:
Hyundai Creta Electric recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026, down 3.24% YoY and up 36.24% MoM.Image: Hyundai
Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,240 units in January 2026, up 145.41% MoM.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 10,639 units in January 2026, up 64.44% YoY and 143.51% MoM.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 9,156 units in January 2026, up 85.31% YoY and 30.39% MoM.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 7,030 units in January 2026, down 55.46% YoY and 18.23% MoM.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Sierra recorded total sales of 7,003 units in January 2026, up 2306.53% MoM.Image: tata motors
Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,243 units in January 2026, up 26.51% YoY and down 2,01% MoM.Image: Honda
Tata Curvv recorded total sales of 1,666 units in January 2026, down 46.03% YoY and up 50.91% MoM.Image: Tata
MG ZS EV recorded total sales of 1,093 units in January 2026, up 312.45% YoY and 117,73% MoM.Image: Republic
Mahindra BE 6 recorded total sales of 1,028 units in January 2026, up 46.86% YoY and down 30.59% MoM.Image: Republic
