Top 10 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

Hyundai Creta Electric recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026, down 3.24% YoY and up 36.24% MoM.

Image: Hyundai

2/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,240 units in January 2026, up 145.41% MoM.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 10,639 units in January 2026, up 64.44% YoY and 143.51% MoM.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

4/10 | |

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 9,156 units in January 2026, up 85.31% YoY and 30.39% MoM.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 7,030 units in January 2026, down 55.46% YoY and 18.23% MoM.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/10 | |

Tata Sierra recorded total sales of 7,003 units in January 2026, up 2306.53% MoM.

Image: tata motors

7/10 | |

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,243 units in January 2026, up 26.51% YoY and down 2,01% MoM.

Image: Honda

8/10 | |

Tata Curvv recorded total sales of 1,666 units in January 2026, down 46.03% YoY and up 50.91% MoM.

Image: Tata

9/10 | |

MG ZS EV recorded total sales of 1,093 units in January 2026, up 312.45% YoY and 117,73% MoM.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

Mahindra BE 6 recorded total sales of 1,028 units in January 2026, up 46.86% YoY and down 30.59% MoM.

Image: Republic