Compact SUV Sales

Updated 21 February 2026 at 14:21 IST

Top 10 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in January 2026

The compact SUV segment in India is a popular choice among new car buyers as these cars come with a comfortable cabin, are feature-rich and are offered with multiple powertrain options. Several options in this segment compete intensively, wherein the Hyundai Creta is one of the popular choices among buyers. Here’s a list of the top 10 compact SUVs with the highest sales in January 2026:

Vatsal Agrawal
Hyundai Creta Electric recorded total sales of 17,921 units in January 2026, down 3.24% YoY and up 36.24% MoM. 

Image: Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 15,240 units in January 2026, up 145.41% MoM. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 10,639 units in January 2026, up 64.44% YoY and 143.51% MoM. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 9,156 units in January 2026, up 85.31% YoY and 30.39% MoM. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 7,030 units in January 2026, down 55.46% YoY and 18.23% MoM. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Sierra recorded total sales of 7,003 units in January 2026, up 2306.53% MoM.

Image: tata motors

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,243 units in January 2026, up 26.51% YoY and down 2,01% MoM. 

Image: Honda

Tata Curvv recorded total sales of 1,666 units in January 2026, down 46.03% YoY and up 50.91% MoM. 

Image: Tata

MG ZS EV recorded total sales of 1,093 units in January 2026, up 312.45% YoY and 117,73% MoM. 

Image: Republic

Mahindra BE 6 recorded total sales of 1,028 units in January 2026, up 46.86% YoY and down 30.59% MoM. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 21 February 2026 at 14:21 IST