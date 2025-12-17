Top 10 Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 12.24% on a YoY basis and a decline of 5.64% on a MoM basis.

Image: Hyundai

2/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 12,300 units in November 2025 and a decline of 8.86% on a MoM basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 11,339 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 11.74% on a YoY basis and a growth of 8.93% on a MoM basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

4/10 | |

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,393 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 52.21% on a YoY basis and a decline of 36.02% on a MoM basis.

Image: Toyota

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 6,305 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 17.54% on a YoY basis and a decline of 11.57% on a MoM basis.

Image: Kia India

6/10 | |

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 1,836 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 10.07% on a YoY basis and a decline of 16.01% on a MoM basis.

Image: Honda

7/10 | |

Mahindra BE 6 recorded total sales of 1,314 units in November 2025, and a decline of 38.43% on a MoM basis.

Image: Mahindra

8/10 | |

Tata Curvv recorded total sales of 1,094 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 78.55% on a YoY basis and 23.60% on a MoM basis.

Image: Tata

9/10 | |

Volkswagen Taigun recorded total sales of 1,077 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 28.06% on a YoY basis and 30.96% on a MoM basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

10/10 | |

Skoda Kushaq recorded total sales of 586 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 61.55% on a YoY basis and 51.93% on a MoM basis.

Image: Skoda India