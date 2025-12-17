Updated 17 December 2025 at 21:04 IST
Top 10 Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025
The compact SUV segment in India is a favoured choice among new car buyers as these cars come with a comfortable cabin, are feature-rich and are offered with multiple powertrain options. Several options in this segment compete intensively, wherein the Hyundai Creta is one of the popular choices among buyers. Here’s a list of the top 10 compact SUVs with the highest sales in November 2025:
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 12.24% on a YoY basis and a decline of 5.64% on a MoM basis.Image: Hyundai
Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 12,300 units in November 2025 and a decline of 8.86% on a MoM basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 11,339 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 11.74% on a YoY basis and a growth of 8.93% on a MoM basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,393 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 52.21% on a YoY basis and a decline of 36.02% on a MoM basis.Image: Toyota
Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 6,305 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 17.54% on a YoY basis and a decline of 11.57% on a MoM basis.Image: Kia India
Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 1,836 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 10.07% on a YoY basis and a decline of 16.01% on a MoM basis.Image: Honda
Mahindra BE 6 recorded total sales of 1,314 units in November 2025, and a decline of 38.43% on a MoM basis.Image: Mahindra
Tata Curvv recorded total sales of 1,094 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 78.55% on a YoY basis and 23.60% on a MoM basis.Image: Tata
Volkswagen Taigun recorded total sales of 1,077 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 28.06% on a YoY basis and 30.96% on a MoM basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Skoda Kushaq recorded total sales of 586 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 61.55% on a YoY basis and 51.93% on a MoM basis.Image: Skoda India
