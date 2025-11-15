Republic World
Top 10 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in October 2025

Updated 15 November 2025 at 17:22 IST

The compact SUV segment in India remains a popular choice among buyers because this segment offers a mix of everyday usability, comfort, and modern features in the vehicles. With several automakers competing in this segment, monthly sales often show interesting trends in buyer preferences. Here’s a look at the compact SUVs that saw the highest sales in October 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,381 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 14% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 13,496 units in October 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 11,555 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 112% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 10,409 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 26% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 3% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 7,130 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 4,483 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 130% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata Motors

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,186 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 15 November 2025 at 17:22 IST