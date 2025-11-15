Top 10 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,381 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

2/10

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 14% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

3/10

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 13,496 units in October 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

4/10

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 11,555 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 112% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

5/10

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 10,409 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 26% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/10

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 3% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

7/10

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 7,130 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/10

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 4,483 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 130% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata Motors

9/10

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

10/10

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,186 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda