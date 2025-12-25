Updated 25 December 2025 at 21:21 IST
Top 10 Diesel Automatic SUVs to Consider in December 2025
If you are planning to get a new SUV around ₹25 lakh and that has a diesel engine with an automatic transmission, there are some good choices available in the market. These SUVs offer performance, good fuel efficiency, and a relaxed driving experience. Some of the popular choices are Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and more. Here's a list of the top 10 diesel automatic SUVs that you can consider in December 2025:
Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata nexon
Mahindra XUV 3XO is a spacious sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
The Hyundai Venue was recently updated for the market, and comes with a 1.5L diesel engine mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹13.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
Kia Sonet is a feature-rich sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with same gearbox as the Hyundai Venue. The price of it starts at ₹14.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹16.18 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Kia Syros is an underrated option in the market, having the same a 1.5L diesel engine and the gearbox as the Sonet. The price of it starts at ₹17.76 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Hyundai Creta is a popular offering in the market, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹18.08 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular SUV in the market, having a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.86 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
Mahindra Scorpio N has good road presence and is a popular SUV, having a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.95 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular mid-size SUV in the market, having a powerful 2.2L diesel engine mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹21.43 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 21:21 IST