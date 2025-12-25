Top 10 Diesel Automatic SUVs to Consider in December 2025

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata nexon

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a spacious sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Hyundai Venue was recently updated for the market, and comes with a 1.5L diesel engine mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹13.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

Kia Sonet is a feature-rich sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with same gearbox as the Hyundai Venue. The price of it starts at ₹14.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹16.18 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia Syros is an underrated option in the market, having the same a 1.5L diesel engine and the gearbox as the Sonet. The price of it starts at ₹17.76 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Hyundai Creta is a popular offering in the market, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹18.08 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular SUV in the market, having a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.86 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Scorpio N has good road presence and is a popular SUV, having a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.95 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular mid-size SUV in the market, having a powerful 2.2L diesel engine mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹21.43 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra