Updated 25 December 2025 at 21:21 IST

Top 10 Diesel Automatic SUVs to Consider in December 2025

If you are planning to get a new SUV around ₹25 lakh and that has a diesel engine with an automatic transmission, there are some good choices available in the market. These SUVs offer performance, good fuel efficiency, and a relaxed driving experience. Some of the popular choices are Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and more. Here's a list of the top 10 diesel automatic SUVs that you can consider in December 2025:

1/10
Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.41 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Tata nexon

2/10
Mahindra XUV 3XO is a spacious sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.61 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

3/10
The Hyundai Venue was recently updated for the market, and comes with a 1.5L diesel engine mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹13.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

4/10
Kia Sonet is a feature-rich sub-4m compact SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with same gearbox as the Hyundai Venue. The price of it starts at ₹14.07 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

5/10
Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹16.18 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

6/10
Kia Syros is an underrated option in the market, having the same a 1.5L diesel engine and the gearbox as the Sonet. The price of it starts at ₹17.76 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/10
The Hyundai Creta is a popular offering in the market, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹18.08 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hyundai

8/10
Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular SUV in the market, having a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.86 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

9/10
Mahindra Scorpio N has good road presence and is a popular SUV, having a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.95 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

10/10
Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular mid-size SUV in the market, having a powerful 2.2L diesel engine mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹21.43 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 25 December 2025 at 21:21 IST