Top 10 Diesel SUVs to Consider Under ₹30 Lakh in December 2025

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a powerful 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The price of it starts at ₹10.21 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Digital

The Hyundai Venue recently got updated in the Indian market. It continues with a 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The price of it starts at ₹11.05 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The Kia Syros has the same 1.5L diesel engine as the Hyundai Venue, paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹11.89 lakh (on-road, Noida)

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market, having a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹10.28 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata nexon

The Mahindra Thar comes with a 1.5L diesel engine with a 4x2 and a 2.2L diesel engine with a 4x4. The price of it starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV, having the same 1.5L engine which powers the Venue, and Creta. The price of it starts at ₹18.11 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The MG Hector comes with a 2.0L diesel engine, making 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹19.02 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Mahindra XUV 700 has one of the most powerful diesel engines. It has a 2.2L diesel engine, making 185 bhp and 450Nm of torque. The price of it starts at ₹16.75 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Tata Safari comes with the same 2.0L diesel engine, same as the MG Hector, and it is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox as well. The price of it starts at ₹17.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Jeep Meridian is an underrated mid-size SUV, and shares the same 2.0L engine, has a 4x4 setup and comes with a 9-speed gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹27.38 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic