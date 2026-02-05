Republic World
Top 10 EV Two-Wheeler Manufacturers With Highest Sales in CY2025

Updated 5 February 2026 at 15:51 IST

Top 10 EV 2-Wheeler Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2026

The EV two-wheeler manufacturers recorded good volumes in India at the start of the year. With growing interest in electric mobility and more model choices, several automakers stood out for strong performance. Here is a list of the top 10 automakers which saw the highest sales in January 2026:

Vatsal Agrawal
TVS Motor saw total sales of 34,440 units in January 2026 and had a 43.3% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: TVS Motor Company

Bajaj Auto saw total sales of 25,520 units in January 2026 and had a 18.9% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: Bajaj Auto

Ather Energy saw total sales of 21,923 units in January 2026 and had a 67.4% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: Ather

Hero Vida saw total sales of 13,274 units in January 2026 and had a 716% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero Vida

Ola Electric saw total sales of 7,512 units in January 2026 and had a 69.2% decline on a YoY basis. 

Image: Ola Website

Ampere saw total sales of 5,336 units in January 2026 and had a 46.7% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: Ampere

River saw total sales of 2,574 units in January 2026 and had a 321.3% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: River Indie

BGauss saw total sales of 2,475 units in January 2026 and had a 70.6% growth on a YoY basis. 

Image: BGauss

E-Sprinto saw total sales of 2,033 units in January 2026.

Image: esprinto

Pure EV saw total sales of 685 units in January 2026 and had a 58.5% decline on a YoY basis. 

Image: Pure EV

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 5 February 2026 at 15:51 IST