Top 10 EV 2-Wheeler Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

TVS Motor saw total sales of 34,440 units in January 2026 and had a 43.3% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company

2/10 | |

Bajaj Auto saw total sales of 25,520 units in January 2026 and had a 18.9% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj Auto

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Ather Energy saw total sales of 21,923 units in January 2026 and had a 67.4% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Ather

4/10 | |

Hero Vida saw total sales of 13,274 units in January 2026 and had a 716% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero Vida

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Ola Electric saw total sales of 7,512 units in January 2026 and had a 69.2% decline on a YoY basis.

Image: Ola Website

6/10 | |

Ampere saw total sales of 5,336 units in January 2026 and had a 46.7% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Ampere

7/10 | |

River saw total sales of 2,574 units in January 2026 and had a 321.3% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: River Indie

8/10 | |

BGauss saw total sales of 2,475 units in January 2026 and had a 70.6% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: BGauss

9/10 | |

E-Sprinto saw total sales of 2,033 units in January 2026.

Image: esprinto

10/10 | |

Pure EV saw total sales of 685 units in January 2026 and had a 58.5% decline on a YoY basis.

Image: Pure EV