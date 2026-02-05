Updated 5 February 2026 at 15:51 IST
Top 10 EV 2-Wheeler Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2026
The EV two-wheeler manufacturers recorded good volumes in India at the start of the year. With growing interest in electric mobility and more model choices, several automakers stood out for strong performance. Here is a list of the top 10 automakers which saw the highest sales in January 2026:
TVS Motor saw total sales of 34,440 units in January 2026 and had a 43.3% growth on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor Company
Bajaj Auto saw total sales of 25,520 units in January 2026 and had a 18.9% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto
Ather Energy saw total sales of 21,923 units in January 2026 and had a 67.4% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Ather
Hero Vida saw total sales of 13,274 units in January 2026 and had a 716% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Hero Vida
Ola Electric saw total sales of 7,512 units in January 2026 and had a 69.2% decline on a YoY basis.Image: Ola Website
Ampere saw total sales of 5,336 units in January 2026 and had a 46.7% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Ampere
River saw total sales of 2,574 units in January 2026 and had a 321.3% growth on a YoY basis.Image: River Indie
BGauss saw total sales of 2,475 units in January 2026 and had a 70.6% growth on a YoY basis.Image: BGauss
E-Sprinto saw total sales of 2,033 units in January 2026.Image: esprinto
Pure EV saw total sales of 685 units in January 2026 and had a 58.5% decline on a YoY basis.Image: Pure EV
