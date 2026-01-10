Top 10 EV Automakers with Highest Sales in CY2025

1/10 | |

Tata Motors was in the first position and launched the Harrier EV in 2025. It recorded total sales of 70,004 units and had a 13.28% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

2/10 | |

JSW MG Motor was in second position and launched the Windsor Pro, Cyberster, and M9 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 51,387 units and had a 135.57% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Mahindra was in third position and launched the XEV 9S and multiple editions of the BE6 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 33,513 units and had a 369.44% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

Hyundai was in fourth position and launched the Creta Electric in 2025. It recorded total sales of 6,726 units and had a 635.89% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement

5/10 | |

BYD was in fifth position and launched the Sealion 7 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 5,402 units and had an 88.29% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: BYD

6/10 | |

BMW was in sixth position and launched the iX1 LWB in 2025. It recorded total sales of 3,195 units and had a 160.39% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto

7/10 | |

Kia India was in seventh position and launched the Carens Clavis EV in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,730 units and had a 557.83% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

8/10 | |

Mercedes-Benz was in eighth position and launched the G580, EQS 450 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 1,168 units and had a 22.43% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Mercedes Benz

9/10 | |

Citroen was in ninth position and continued to offer the eC3 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 871 units and had seen a 54.75% decline on a YoY basis.

Image: Citroen

10/10 | |

Vinfast has recently entered the Indian market and launched the VF 6 and VF 7 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 826 units in 2025.

Image: Vinfast