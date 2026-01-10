Updated 10 January 2026 at 19:50 IST
Top 10 EV Automakers with Highest Sales in CY2025
With rising demand for cleaner mobility and expanded model lineups, the electric vehicle market in India saw multiple launches across different segments in 2025. As per the data from FADA, the EV sales in calendar year 2025 show which automakers recorded the highest volumes in India’s surging EV market, and several auto manufacturers stood out through consistent sales performance. Here’s a list of the top 10 EV car makers with the highest sales in CY2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Tata Motors was in the first position and launched the Harrier EV in 2025. It recorded total sales of 70,004 units and had a 13.28% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
JSW MG Motor was in second position and launched the Windsor Pro, Cyberster, and M9 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 51,387 units and had a 135.57% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Advertisement
Mahindra was in third position and launched the XEV 9S and multiple editions of the BE6 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 33,513 units and had a 369.44% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Hyundai was in fourth position and launched the Creta Electric in 2025. It recorded total sales of 6,726 units and had a 635.89% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Advertisement
BYD was in fifth position and launched the Sealion 7 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 5,402 units and had an 88.29% growth on a YoY basis.Image: BYD
BMW was in sixth position and launched the iX1 LWB in 2025. It recorded total sales of 3,195 units and had a 160.39% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Republic Auto
Kia India was in seventh position and launched the Carens Clavis EV in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,730 units and had a 557.83% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Mercedes-Benz was in eighth position and launched the G580, EQS 450 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 1,168 units and had a 22.43% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Mercedes Benz
Citroen was in ninth position and continued to offer the eC3 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 871 units and had seen a 54.75% decline on a YoY basis.Image: Citroen
Vinfast has recently entered the Indian market and launched the VF 6 and VF 7 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 826 units in 2025.Image: Vinfast
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 19:50 IST