Updated 5 February 2026 at 15:13 IST
Top 10 EV Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2026
With growing interest in cleaner mobility and expanding model lineups, several brands stood out in the EV market in January 2026. EV makers in the market saw strong sales volumes and recorded strong growth at the start of the year. Here is the list of the top 10 automakers that saw the highest sales in January 2026:
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Tata Motors recorded total sales of 7,852 units in January 2026, up 48% YoY.Image: Tata
JSW MG Motor recorded total sales of 4,606 units in January 2026, up 2% YoY.Image: MG Motor India
Advertisement
Mahindra recorded total sales of 3,589 units in January 2026, up 386% YoY.Image: Republic
Vinfast recorded total sales of 432 units in January 2026. It offers VF 6 and VF 7 in India.Image: Vinfast
Advertisement
Hyundai recorded total sales of 326 units in January 2026, down 2% YoY.Image: Hyundai
BMW recorded total sales of 312 units in January 2026, up 61% YoY.Image: Republic Auto
Kia recorded total sales of 306 units in January 2026, up 500% YoY.Image: Republic
BYD recorded total sales of 224 units in January 2026, down 34% YoY.Image: BYD
Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 210 units in January 2026. It will launch the eVitara soon in the market.Image: Maruti eVitara
Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 69 units in January 2026, down 34% YoY.Image: Mercedes Benz
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 15:13 IST