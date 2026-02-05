Top 10 EV Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

Tata Motors recorded total sales of 7,852 units in January 2026, up 48% YoY.

Image: Tata

JSW MG Motor recorded total sales of 4,606 units in January 2026, up 2% YoY.

Image: MG Motor India

Mahindra recorded total sales of 3,589 units in January 2026, up 386% YoY.

Image: Republic

Vinfast recorded total sales of 432 units in January 2026. It offers VF 6 and VF 7 in India.

Image: Vinfast

Hyundai recorded total sales of 326 units in January 2026, down 2% YoY.

Image: Hyundai

BMW recorded total sales of 312 units in January 2026, up 61% YoY.

Image: Republic Auto

Kia recorded total sales of 306 units in January 2026, up 500% YoY.

Image: Republic

BYD recorded total sales of 224 units in January 2026, down 34% YoY.

Image: BYD

Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 210 units in January 2026. It will launch the eVitara soon in the market.

Image: Maruti eVitara

Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 69 units in January 2026, down 34% YoY.

Image: Mercedes Benz