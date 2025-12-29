Updated 29 December 2025 at 21:37 IST
Top 10 EV Cars to Consider Under ₹25 Lakh in India
Buyers, when planning for a new EV car, have several options under ₹25 lakh that offer buyers affordable options for cleaner mobility. These EV cars offer practical driving range, modern features and lower running costs, making them suitable for daily use and city travel. Here is a list of the top 10 EV cars to consider under ₹25 lakh:
The Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest entry, and is offered with 3 battery packs, with 627km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
The Vinfast VF 7 is another latest entry in the EV SUV market, and comes with 2 battery packs with 532km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vinfast
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the entry-level EV MPV, offered with 2 battery packs, with 510km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹18.93 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
The Mahindra BE 6 is a sporty-looking EV SUV, offered with 2 battery packs with 627km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹19.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated EV SUV, having 2 battery packs with 510km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Curvv EV is yet another underrated EV coupe SUV, having 2 battery packs with 585km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹18.57 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The MG Windsor EV is a popular choice among buyers and is offered with 2 battery packs with 449km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: MG Motor India
The Citroen eC3 is an underrated EV in the market, having a single battery pack with a claimed range of 321 km. The price of it starts at ₹13.64 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Citroen
The Nexon EV is a popular choice among buyers, offered with 2 battery packs and a claimed range of 489km. The price of it starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Auto
The MG Comet EV is a micro-SUV, a practical choice for city commutes and is offered with a single battery pack with 230km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: MG Motors
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 29 December 2025 at 21:37 IST