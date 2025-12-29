Top 10 EV Cars to Consider Under ₹25 Lakh in India

1/10 | |

The Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest entry, and is offered with 3 battery packs, with 627km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

2/10 | |

The Vinfast VF 7 is another latest entry in the EV SUV market, and comes with 2 battery packs with 532km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vinfast

3/10 | |

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the entry-level EV MPV, offered with 2 battery packs, with 510km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹18.93 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

The Mahindra BE 6 is a sporty-looking EV SUV, offered with 2 battery packs with 627km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹19.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

5/10 | |

The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated EV SUV, having 2 battery packs with 510km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

6/10 | |

The Curvv EV is yet another underrated EV coupe SUV, having 2 battery packs with 585km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹18.57 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

7/10 | |

The MG Windsor EV is a popular choice among buyers and is offered with 2 battery packs with 449km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motor India

8/10 | |

The Citroen eC3 is an underrated EV in the market, having a single battery pack with a claimed range of 321 km. The price of it starts at ₹13.64 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Citroen

9/10 | |

The Nexon EV is a popular choice among buyers, offered with 2 battery packs and a claimed range of 489km. The price of it starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Auto

10/10 | |

The MG Comet EV is a micro-SUV, a practical choice for city commutes and is offered with a single battery pack with 230km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motors