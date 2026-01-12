Updated 12 January 2026 at 20:03 IST
Top 10 EV Two-Wheeler Manufacturers With Highest Sales in CY2025
With growing interest in sustainable mobility and improving charging infrastructure, the EV 2-wheeler market recorded high sales volume in CY 2025 in India. Several models were launched in the market and stood out with consistent demand. Here is a list of the top 10 EV two-wheeler manufacturers that recorded the highest sales in CY2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
TVS Motors was in the first position and launched the Orbiter EV scooter in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,98,881 units and had a 35.35% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Bajaj was in the second position and launched the updated Chetak series in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,69,847 units and had a 39.34% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto
Advertisement
Ather was in the third position and updated its 450 Series in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,00,797 units and had a 58.91% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Ola Electric was in the fourth position and updated the S1 scooters with a new platform in 2025. It recorded total sales of 1,99,318 units and had a 51.11% decline on a YoY basis.Image: Ola Website
Advertisement
Hero Vida was in the fifth position and launched the Vida VX2 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 1,09,168 units and had a 149.74% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Hero Vida
Ampere was in the sixth position and launched its Reo 80 EV scooter in 2025. It recorded total sales of 56,486 units and had a 61.11% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Ampere
BGauss was in the seventh position and offers its RUV 350i in the market. It recorded total sales of 22,883 units and had a 26.90% growth on a YoY basis.Image: BGauss
Pure EV was in the eighth position and offers the ePluto series in the market. It recorded total sales of 17,847 units and had a 222.21% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Pure EV
River was in the ninth position and offers its Indie scooter in the market. It recorded total sales of 15,261 units and had a 506.80% growth on a YoY basis.Image: River Indie
Kinetic Green was in the tenth position and offers eLuna in the market. It recorded total sales of 12,610 units and had a 10.03% growth on a YoY basis.Image: Kinetic
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 20:03 IST