Top 10 EV Two-Wheeler Manufacturers With Highest Sales in CY2025

TVS Motors was in the first position and launched the Orbiter EV scooter in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,98,881 units and had a 35.35% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Bajaj was in the second position and launched the updated Chetak series in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,69,847 units and had a 39.34% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj Auto

Ather was in the third position and updated its 450 Series in 2025. It recorded total sales of 2,00,797 units and had a 58.91% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Ola Electric was in the fourth position and updated the S1 scooters with a new platform in 2025. It recorded total sales of 1,99,318 units and had a 51.11% decline on a YoY basis.

Image: Ola Website

Hero Vida was in the fifth position and launched the Vida VX2 in 2025. It recorded total sales of 1,09,168 units and had a 149.74% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero Vida

Ampere was in the sixth position and launched its Reo 80 EV scooter in 2025. It recorded total sales of 56,486 units and had a 61.11% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Ampere

BGauss was in the seventh position and offers its RUV 350i in the market. It recorded total sales of 22,883 units and had a 26.90% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: BGauss

Pure EV was in the eighth position and offers the ePluto series in the market. It recorded total sales of 17,847 units and had a 222.21% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Pure EV

River was in the ninth position and offers its Indie scooter in the market. It recorded total sales of 15,261 units and had a 506.80% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: River Indie

Kinetic Green was in the tenth position and offers eLuna in the market. It recorded total sales of 12,610 units and had a 10.03% growth on a YoY basis.

Image: Kinetic