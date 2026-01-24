Top 10 Hatchbacks with Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 22,108 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 142.63% on a YoY basis, and a 60.39% on a MoM basis.

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 18,767 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 80.09% on a YoY basis but saw a decline of 4.9% on a MoM basis.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,575 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 15.77% on a YoY basis and a 0.3% on a MoM basis.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recorded total sales of 10,829 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 46.14% on a YoY basis and 2.16% on a MoM basis.

Toyota Glanza recorded total sales of 6,451 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 85% on a YoY basis, and a 28.2% on a MoM basis.

Tata Tiago recorded total sales of 5,826 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 16.38% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 2.71% on a MoM basis.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recorded total sales of 4,010 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 10.67% on a YoY basis and a 12.04% on a MoM basis.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso recorded total sales of 3,396 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 42350% on a YoY basis and 94.39% on a MoM basis.

The Hyundai i20 recorded total sales of 3,339 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 3.30% on a YoY basis and a 11.6% on a MoM basis.

Tata Altroz recorded total sales of 2,871 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 53.86% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 4.71% on a MoM basis.

