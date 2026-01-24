Republic World
Hatchback

Updated 24 January 2026 at 16:06 IST

Top 10 Hatchbacks with Highest Sales in December 2025

The hatchback sales in India rose during December 2025, as it was driven by post-GST price cuts and year-end promotions. The Maruti Baleno led with 22,108 units sold, followed by the Swift with 18,767 units. Here’s a look at the top 10 hatchbacks with the highest sales in December 2025.

Vatsal Agrawal
Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 22,108 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 142.63% on a YoY basis, and a 60.39% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 18,767 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 80.09% on a YoY basis but saw a decline of 4.9% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,575 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 15.77% on a YoY basis and a 0.3% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recorded total sales of 10,829 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 46.14% on a YoY basis and 2.16% on a MoM basis.  

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Toyota Glanza recorded total sales of 6,451 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 85% on a YoY basis, and a 28.2% on a MoM basis.  

Image: Toyota

Tata Tiago recorded total sales of 5,826 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 16.38% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 2.71% on a MoM basis.  

Image: Tata

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recorded total sales of 4,010 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 10.67% on a YoY basis and a 12.04% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai India

Maruti Suzuki S Presso recorded total sales of 3,396 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 42350% on a YoY basis and 94.39% on a MoM basis.  

Image: Republic

The Hyundai i20 recorded total sales of 3,339 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 3.30% on a YoY basis and a 11.6% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai i20 N Line

Tata Altroz recorded total sales of 2,871 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 53.86% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 4.71% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 24 January 2026 at 16:06 IST