Top 10 Hatchbacks with Highest Sales in November 2025
The hatchback cars are a substantial option for new car buyers in the market as they are practical for daily use, come at an affordable price tag and have a reliable engine on offer. In November 2025, the hatchback market continued with decent sales. Here’s a look at the top 10 hatchbacks with the highest sales in November 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 19,733 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 33.90% on a YoY basis and 26.97% on a MoM basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,619 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 4.56% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 22.94% on a MoM basis.Image: Republic
Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 13,784 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 15.40% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 18.31% on a MoM basis.Image: Republic
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recorded total sales of 10,600 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 41.96% on a YoY basis and 70.69% on a MoM basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Tiago recorded total sales of 5,988 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 12.58% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 32.34% on a MoM basis.Image: Tata
Toyota Glanza recorded total sales of 5,032 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 32.21% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 18.34% on a MoM basis.Image: Toyota
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recorded total sales of 4,559 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 19.55% on a YoY basis and a 15.98% on a MoM basis.Image: Hyundai India
The Hyundai i20 recorded total sales of 3,777 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 3.77% on a YoY basis and a 6.11% on a MoM basis.Image: Hyundai
Tata Altroz recorded total sales of 3,013 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 44.65% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 20.08% on a MoM basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis recorded total sales of 2,316 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 5.13% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 12.44% on a MoM basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
