Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
HATCHBACK SAELS

Updated 22 December 2025 at 19:10 IST

Top 10 Hatchbacks with Highest Sales in November 2025

The hatchback cars are a substantial option for new car buyers in the market as they are practical for daily use, come at an affordable price tag and have a reliable engine on offer. In November 2025, the hatchback market continued with decent sales. Here’s a look at the top 10 hatchbacks with the highest sales in November 2025.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 19,733 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 33.90% on a YoY basis and 26.97% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 14,619 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 4.56% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 22.94% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 13,784 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 15.40% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 18.31% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recorded total sales of 10,600 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 41.96% on a YoY basis and 70.69% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Tiago recorded total sales of 5,988 units in November 2025, and saw a growth of 12.58% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 32.34% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Tata

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Toyota Glanza recorded total sales of 5,032 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 32.21% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 18.34% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Toyota

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recorded total sales of 4,559 units in November 2025, and saw a decline of 19.55% on a YoY basis and a 15.98% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai India

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai i20 recorded total sales of 3,777 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 3.77% on a YoY basis and a 6.11% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Altroz recorded total sales of 3,013 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 44.65% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 20.08% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Ignis recorded total sales of 2,316 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 5.13% on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 12.44% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 22 December 2025 at 19:10 IST