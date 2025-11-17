Updated 17 November 2025 at 16:44 IST
Top 10 Hatchbacks With Highest Sales in October 2025
The hatchback cars remain a strong favourite among Indian car buyers as they are easy to drive, practical for daily use, and come at an affordable price tag. In October 2025, the segment continued to perform well, with certain models standing out for their consistent demand. Here’s a look at the top 10 hatchbacks that recorded the highest sales in October 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 18,970 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 36% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 16,873 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 15,542 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 11% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Tiago recorded total sales of 8,850 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 89% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
Toyota Glanza recorded total sales of 6,162 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 44% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recorded total sales of 5,434 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 27% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recorded total sales of 5,426 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 13% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai India
The Hyundai i20 recorded total sales of 4,023 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 25% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Tata Altroz recorded total sales of 3,770 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki S Presso recorded total sales of 2,857 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 34% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
