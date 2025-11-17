Top 10 Hatchbacks With Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recorded total sales of 18,970 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 36% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded total sales of 16,873 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded total sales of 15,542 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 11% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Tiago recorded total sales of 8,850 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 89% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Toyota Glanza recorded total sales of 6,162 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 44% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recorded total sales of 5,434 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 27% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recorded total sales of 5,426 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 13% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai India

The Hyundai i20 recorded total sales of 4,023 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 25% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Tata Altroz recorded total sales of 3,770 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki S Presso recorded total sales of 2,857 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 34% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic