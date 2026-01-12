Updated 12 January 2026 at 18:32 IST
Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs With Highest Sales in December 2025
The mid-size SUV segment recently saw the addition of new models in the market, and multiple automakers updated their current lineup. Moreover, the SUVs in this segment are a popular choice among new car buyers as they are equipped with multiple features, have multiple engine options and even offer a 4x4 or an AWD setup. Here’s a list of the top 10 mid-size SUVs with the highest sales in December 2025:
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 13,154 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 8,597 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,022 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 47% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 6,210 units in December 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 4,369 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 54% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 2,378 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 82% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,289 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 2% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda
Volkswagen Taigun recorded total sales of 1,778 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 24% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,446 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
