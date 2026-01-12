Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Mid-Size SUV Sales

Updated 12 January 2026 at 18:32 IST

Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs With Highest Sales in December 2025

The mid-size SUV segment recently saw the addition of new models in the market, and multiple automakers updated their current lineup. Moreover, the SUVs in this segment are a popular choice among new car buyers as they are equipped with multiple features, have multiple engine options and even offer a 4x4 or an AWD setup. Here’s a list of the top 10 mid-size SUVs with the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 13,154 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 8,597 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.  

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,022 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 47% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 6,210 units in December 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 4,369 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 54% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 2,378 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 82% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,289 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 2% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Volkswagen Taigun recorded total sales of 1,778 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 24% on a YoY basis.  

Image: Republic

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,446 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 12 January 2026 at 18:32 IST