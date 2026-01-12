Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs With Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

2/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 13,154 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 8,597 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

4/10 | |

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,022 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 47% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 6,210 units in December 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/10 | |

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 4,369 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 54% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/10 | |

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 2,378 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 82% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

8/10 | |

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,289 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

9/10 | |

Volkswagen Taigun recorded total sales of 1,778 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,446 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata