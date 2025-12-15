Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs with Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

2/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 12,300 units in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

4/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 11,339 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,393 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 52% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

6/10 | |

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 6,305 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18% on a YoY basis.

Image: Kia India

7/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

8/10 | |

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 3,771 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 174% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

9/10 | |

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,895 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

10/10 | |

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 1,836 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda