Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs with Highest Sales in November 2025

Updated 15 December 2025 at 21:08 IST

The mid-size SUV segment is a favoured choice among new car buyers as they are feature-rich, have a punchy performance from the engine and even offer a 4x4 or an AWD setup. Here’s a list of the top 10 mid-size SUVs with the highest sales in November 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 12,300 units in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 11,339 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,393 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 52% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Toyota

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 6,305 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Kia India

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 32% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 3,771 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 174% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 1,895 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 1,836 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 10% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 15 December 2025 at 21:08 IST