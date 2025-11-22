Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs with Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 14.05% on a YoY

Image: Mahindra Auto

2/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 2.84% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 4,483 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 130.25% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

4/10 | |

Mahindra XEV 9e recorded total sales of 2,708units in October 2025.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 20.33% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

6/10 | |

Hyundai Alcazar facelift recorded total sales of 1,259 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 42.88% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai India

7/10 | |

MG Hector recorded total sales of 225 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 81.62% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/10 | |

Jeep Compass recorded total sales of 170 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 27.97% on a YoY basis.

Image: Jeep

9/10 | |

Volkswagen Tiguan recorded total sales of 33 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 58.23% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

Hyundai Tucson recorded total sales of 26 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 81.56% on a YoY basis

Image: Hyundai