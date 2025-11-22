Republic World
Mid-Size SUV Sales

Updated 22 November 2025 at 14:57 IST

Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs with Highest Sales in October 2025

The mid-size SUV segment is a popular choice among buyers as these cars are equipped with a long list of features, have good road presence and even offer a 4x4 setup. According to the data from the SIAM, the Mahindra Scorpio is in the first spot, followed by the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV 700, and other SUVs.

Vatsal Agrawal
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 14.05% on a YoY 

Image: Mahindra Auto

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 2.84% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 4,483 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 130.25% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Mahindra XEV 9e recorded total sales of 2,708units in October 2025. 

Image: Mahindra

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,510 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 20.33% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata

Hyundai Alcazar facelift recorded total sales of 1,259 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 42.88% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai India

MG Hector recorded total sales of 225 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 81.62% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Jeep Compass recorded total sales of 170 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 27.97% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Jeep

Volkswagen Tiguan recorded total sales of 33 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 58.23% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

Hyundai Tucson recorded total sales of 26 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 81.56% on a YoY basis

Image: Hyundai

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 22 November 2025 at 14:57 IST