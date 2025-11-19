Top 10 Most Affordable Cars in India in 2025

1/10 | |

The first car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. It comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

The second car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. It comes with the same 1.0L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹3.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The third car on the list is the Renault Kwid. It comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine but lacks a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹4.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Renault

The fourth car on the list is the Tata Tiago. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹4.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Tata

The fifth car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. It comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The sixth car on the list is the Citroen C3. It comes with a 1.2L NA and a turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹4.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Citroen C3

The seventh car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. It comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Republic

The 8th car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The 9th car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹5.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The last car on the list is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹5.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Hyundai India