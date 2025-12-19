Republic World
Top 10 Cars with 360-Degree Camera: Park & Drive with Confidence!

Updated 19 December 2025 at 21:54 IST

Top 10 Cars with 360-Degree Camera: Park & Drive with Confidence!

In modern cars, a 360-degree parking camera is a popular feature, and it gives drivers a complete view of the surroundings. Earlier, it was a feature that was offered in premium cars and has now made its way into budget models and SUVs as well. Here is a list of top 10 cars which you can consider in 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Kia Syros offers a 360-degree parking camera from the HTX+(O) variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a 360-degree parking camera from the AX5L variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Republic Digital

Tata Altroz offers a 360-degree parking camera from the Creative variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a 360-degree parking camera from the ZXI+ variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Toyota Glanza offers a 360-degree parking camera from the V variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.75 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Toyota

Hyundai recently updated the Venue and the 360-degree parking camera is offered from the HX10 variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Hyundai

Citroen C3 recently got the 360-degree parking camera and is offered from the X Shine variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹5.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Citroen

Tata Nexon offers a 360-degree parking camera from the Creative variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Tata nexon

Kia Sonet offers a 360-degree parking camera from the GTX+ variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers a 360-degree parking camera from the ZXI+ variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 19 December 2025 at 21:53 IST