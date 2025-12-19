Updated 19 December 2025 at 21:54 IST
Top 10 Cars with 360-Degree Camera: Park & Drive with Confidence!
In modern cars, a 360-degree parking camera is a popular feature, and it gives drivers a complete view of the surroundings. Earlier, it was a feature that was offered in premium cars and has now made its way into budget models and SUVs as well. Here is a list of top 10 cars which you can consider in 2025:
Kia Syros offers a 360-degree parking camera from the HTX+(O) variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a 360-degree parking camera from the AX5L variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic Digital
Tata Altroz offers a 360-degree parking camera from the Creative variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a 360-degree parking camera from the ZXI+ variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Toyota Glanza offers a 360-degree parking camera from the V variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.75 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Toyota
Hyundai recently updated the Venue and the 360-degree parking camera is offered from the HX10 variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai
Citroen C3 recently got the 360-degree parking camera and is offered from the X Shine variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹5.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Citroen
Tata Nexon offers a 360-degree parking camera from the Creative variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Tata nexon
Kia Sonet offers a 360-degree parking camera from the GTX+ variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers a 360-degree parking camera from the ZXI+ variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
