Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With Cruise Control in 2025 in India

The Tiago is a budget hatchback that offers cruise control in its XZ+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹5.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is another budget hatchback, having cruise control from its Sportz variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai India

The Tigor is a budget sedan, having similar features to the Tiago and offering cruise control in its XZ+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata

The Tata Punch is a famous option in the market, and it offers cruise control from its Accomplished Plus variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV, having cruise control from its SX Smart variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai

The Swift is a popular budget hatchback, having cruise control in its ZXI+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Aura is a popular sedan, having cruise control from its SX variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai

The Baleno is a popular premium hatchback, having cruise control from its Alpha variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

Tata recently updated the Altroz for the Indian market, and it offers cruise control from its Pure variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The i20 is a premium hatchback, which offers cruise control from its Sportz variant. The price of it starts at ₹7.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai