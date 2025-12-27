Updated 27 December 2025 at 18:41 IST
Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With Cruise Control in 2025 in India
Cars with Cruise Control: If you are planning to buy a new car, and to relax your right foot while driving on long routes, you should check cars that offer cruise control functions. It helps to keep the vehicle at a constant speed and also benefits from improving the fuel efficiency. Here is a list of the top 10 most affordable cars that offer cruise control:
The Tiago is a budget hatchback that offers cruise control in its XZ+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹5.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Tata
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is another budget hatchback, having cruise control from its Sportz variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai India
The Tigor is a budget sedan, having similar features to the Tiago and offering cruise control in its XZ+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Tata
The Tata Punch is a famous option in the market, and it offers cruise control from its Accomplished Plus variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Tata
The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV, having cruise control from its SX Smart variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai
The Swift is a popular budget hatchback, having cruise control in its ZXI+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Aura is a popular sedan, having cruise control from its SX variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai
The Baleno is a popular premium hatchback, having cruise control from its Alpha variant. The price of it starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
Tata recently updated the Altroz for the Indian market, and it offers cruise control from its Pure variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The i20 is a premium hatchback, which offers cruise control from its Sportz variant. The price of it starts at ₹7.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai
