Top 10 Most Affordable Cars with Front Ventilated Seats

The Kia Sonet offers front ventilated seats in its HTX turbo petrol variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

The Tata Nexon offers front ventilated seats in its Fearless+ PS variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata nexon

The Skoda Kylaq offers front ventilated seats in its Prestige variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Skoda India

The Hyundai Venue offers front ventilated seats in its HX8 variant. The price of it starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai

The Citroen Aircross offers front ventilated seats in its X Max variant. The price of it starts at ₹9.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

The Kia Syros offers front ventilated seats in its HTX turbo petrol variant. The price of it starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic Auto

The Tata Punch EV offers front ventilated seats in its Empowered+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata Punch EV

The MG Astor offers front ventilated seats in its Sharp Pro variant. The price of it starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers front ventilated seats in its Alpha+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹13.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The MG Windsor EV offers front ventilated seats in its Essence variant. The price of it starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic