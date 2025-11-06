Republic World
Top 10 Most Affordable Cars with Front Ventilated Seats

Updated 6 November 2025 at 18:43 IST

Affordable cars in India are getting increasingly feature-rich, and one comfort feature that’s now trickling down is ventilated front seats. Once a luxury reserved for high-end sedans and premium SUVs, this amenity is now appearing in a range of hatchbacks, compact SUVs and EVs. Some of the popular choices are the Kia Sonet, the MG Astor, and others. Here’s a list of the top 10 most affordable cars with front ventilated seats.

Vatsal Agrawal
The Kia Sonet offers front ventilated seats in its HTX turbo petrol variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

The Tata Nexon offers front ventilated seats in its Fearless+ PS variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata nexon

The Skoda Kylaq offers front ventilated seats in its Prestige variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Skoda India

The Hyundai Venue offers front ventilated seats in its HX8 variant. The price of it starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai

The Citroen Aircross offers front ventilated seats in its X Max variant. The price of it starts at ₹9.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

The Kia Syros offers front ventilated seats in its HTX turbo petrol variant. The price of it starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic Auto

The Tata Punch EV offers front ventilated seats in its Empowered+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata Punch EV

The MG Astor offers front ventilated seats in its Sharp Pro variant. The price of it starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers front ventilated seats in its Alpha+ variant. The price of it starts at ₹13.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The MG Windsor EV offers front ventilated seats in its Essence variant. The price of it starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

Published On: 6 November 2025 at 18:43 IST