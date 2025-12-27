Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With Torque Converter Automatic Gearbox

1/10 | |

The Citroen C3 is the most affordable torque converter car, having a smooth gear shift experience. The price of it starts at ₹10.34 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Citroen

2/10 | |

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a TC gearbox with its 1.2L MPFI and a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹10.95 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

3/10 | |

The Skoda Kylaq is a popular German car, having a 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a 6-speed TC gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹11.35 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

4/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular choice among buyers, having a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a 6-speed TC gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.48 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

5/10 | |

The Fronx is a micro-SUV, having a 6-speed TC gearbox with its 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹12.86 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a famous MPV, having a similar 1.5L engine as the Brezza. The price of it starts at ₹13.17 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10 | |

The Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, having a similar 1.0L turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed TC gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹13.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/10 | |

The Hyundai Venue was recently updated with a new exterior and interior, and it offers a 6-speed TC gearbox with a 1.5L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹13.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

9/10 | |

The Kia Sonet shares the same underpinnings as the Hyundai Venue, offering a 6-speed TC with the 1.5L diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹14.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

10/10 | |

The Citroen Basalt X is an underrated coupe-SUV, having a 1.2L turbo petrol engine paired with a 6-speed TC gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹14.18 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)