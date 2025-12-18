Top 10 Most Affordable Electric Cars in India

1/10 | |

The Tata Tiago EV is a budget EV, available with a 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack, with 223km and 293km range respectively. The price of it starts at ₹8.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The MG Comet EV is a compact two-door EV, having a 17.4kWh battery pack with 230km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹8.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motors

The Tata Punch EV is a popular micro-SUV offered with a 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack, having 315km and 421km claimed range, respectively. The price of it starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata Motors

The Tata Tigor EV is an entry-level EV sedan and feels a bit dated in 2025. It comes with a 26kWh battery, having 315km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹13.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

Tata Nexon EV is a popular option, offered with a 30kWh and 45kWh battery pack, with 325km and 489km claimed range, respectively. The price of it starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Auto

The Citroen eC3 is an underrated micro-SUV offered with a 29.2kWh battery pack, having 320km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹14.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Citroen

The MG Windsor EV is popular among buyers, offering a 38kWh and 49kWh battery pack, having 338km and 449km range, respectively. The price of it starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Digital

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is another underrated EV SUV offered with a 39.4kWh battery pack, having a 456km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Tata Curvv EV is a popular micro-SUV offered with a 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack, having 315km and 421km respectively. The price of it starts at ₹16.45 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Vinfast VF 6 is the latest entry in the EV SUV segment, offered with a 59.6kWh battery pack, having 468km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹19.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vinfast