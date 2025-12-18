Updated 18 December 2025 at 22:49 IST
Top 10 Most Affordable Electric Cars in India
The electric vehicle (EV) segment in India has seen recent new product launches. As consumers desire more affordable and sustainable transportation options, several budget-friendly EVs have emerged in the Indian market. Here is a list of the top 10 most affordable electric cars that you can consider in December 2025:
The Tata Tiago EV is a budget EV, available with a 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack, with 223km and 293km range respectively. The price of it starts at ₹8.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
The MG Comet EV is a compact two-door EV, having a 17.4kWh battery pack with 230km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹8.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: MG Motors
The Tata Punch EV is a popular micro-SUV offered with a 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack, having 315km and 421km claimed range, respectively. The price of it starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata Motors
The Tata Tigor EV is an entry-level EV sedan and feels a bit dated in 2025. It comes with a 26kWh battery, having 315km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹13.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
Tata Nexon EV is a popular option, offered with a 30kWh and 45kWh battery pack, with 325km and 489km claimed range, respectively. The price of it starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Auto
The Citroen eC3 is an underrated micro-SUV offered with a 29.2kWh battery pack, having 320km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹14.09 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Citroen
The MG Windsor EV is popular among buyers, offering a 38kWh and 49kWh battery pack, having 338km and 449km range, respectively. The price of it starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Digital
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is another underrated EV SUV offered with a 39.4kWh battery pack, having a 456km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
The Tata Curvv EV is a popular micro-SUV offered with a 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack, having 315km and 421km respectively. The price of it starts at ₹16.45 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The Vinfast VF 6 is the latest entry in the EV SUV segment, offered with a 59.6kWh battery pack, having 468km claimed range. The price of it starts at ₹19.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vinfast
