Updated 28 October 2025 at 19:26 IST
Top 10 Most Affordable Turbo Petrol Cars in India
If you are looking for a new car that comes with a turbo petrol engine, there are several options available in the market. Here's a list of cars that you can consider:
- Galleries
- 3 min read
The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers 2 turbo petrol engines in the market. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida)Image: Mahindra
The Tata Nexon has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, and it is also available with a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata Motor
Advertisement
The Skoda Kylaq is the entry-level German SUV, having a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Skoda India
The Citroen C3 is a micro-SUV, having a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Citroen
Advertisement
The Nissan Magnite has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine mated with a manual or a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.73 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Nissan
The Kia Sonet has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated with an iMT and a DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.94 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance hatchback, having a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹10.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai i20 N Line
The Hyundai Venue has a similar engine to the Kia Sonet, which is a 1.0L unit. The price of it starts at ₹13.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
The Toyota Taisor has a 1.0L Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, mated with a 5MT and a 6AT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹11.08 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Citroen Basalt and the C3 have the same 1.2L turbo petrol engine mated with a 6MT and 6AT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.73 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 19:26 IST