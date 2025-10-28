Top 10 Most Affordable Turbo Petrol Cars in India

1/10 | |

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers 2 turbo petrol engines in the market. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida)

Image: Mahindra

The Tata Nexon has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, and it is also available with a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata Motor

The Skoda Kylaq is the entry-level German SUV, having a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

The Citroen C3 is a micro-SUV, having a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Citroen

The Nissan Magnite has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine mated with a manual or a CVT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.73 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Nissan

The Kia Sonet has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated with an iMT and a DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.94 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance hatchback, having a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹10.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai i20 N Line

The Hyundai Venue has a similar engine to the Kia Sonet, which is a 1.0L unit. The price of it starts at ₹13.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The Toyota Taisor has a 1.0L Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, mated with a 5MT and a 6AT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹11.08 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Citroen Basalt and the C3 have the same 1.2L turbo petrol engine mated with a 6MT and 6AT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹12.73 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)