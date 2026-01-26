Republic World
Top 10 Scooters to Consider Under ₹1 Lakh in India

Updated 26 January 2026 at 21:30 IST

Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in December 2025

The scooter sales saw a steady demand across the two-wheeler segment, especially in urban areas, in December 2025. Scooters have low running costs, are easy to handle, and several well-established models saw decent volumes in December, which reflected consistent consumer preference. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters with the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 1,81,604 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 50.11% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,20,477 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 35.87% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 69,622 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 33.43% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 35,177 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 75.86% on a YoY basis. 

Image: TVS Motor Company

The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 27,179 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 81.42% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 23,098 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 13.01% on a YoY basis. I

Image: Republic

The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 23,044 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 185.83% on a YoY basis.  

Image: Hero MotoCorp

The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 20,340 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 3.24% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Bajaj Auto

The Honda Dio recorded total sales of 18,609 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 31.35% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The Ather Rizta recorded total sales of 14,282 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 91.55% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 26 January 2026 at 21:30 IST