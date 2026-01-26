Updated 26 January 2026 at 21:30 IST
Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in December 2025
The scooter sales saw a steady demand across the two-wheeler segment, especially in urban areas, in December 2025. Scooters have low running costs, are easy to handle, and several well-established models saw decent volumes in December, which reflected consistent consumer preference. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters with the highest sales in December 2025:
The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 1,81,604 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 50.11% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India
The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,20,477 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 35.87% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 69,622 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 33.43% on a YoY basis.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV
The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 35,177 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 75.86% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor Company
The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 27,179 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 81.42% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 23,098 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 13.01% on a YoY basis. IImage: Republic
The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 23,044 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 185.83% on a YoY basis.Image: Hero MotoCorp
The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 20,340 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 3.24% on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto
The Honda Dio recorded total sales of 18,609 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 31.35% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Ather Rizta recorded total sales of 14,282 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 91.55% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
