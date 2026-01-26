Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 1,81,604 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 50.11% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

2/10 | |

The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,20,477 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 35.87% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Advertisement

3/10 | |

The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 69,622 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 33.43% on a YoY basis.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

4/10 | |

The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 35,177 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 75.86% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company

Advertisement

5/10 | |

The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 27,179 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 81.42% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

6/10 | |

The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 23,098 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 13.01% on a YoY basis. I

Image: Republic

7/10 | |

The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 23,044 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 185.83% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero MotoCorp

8/10 | |

The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 20,340 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 3.24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj Auto

9/10 | |

The Honda Dio recorded total sales of 18,609 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 31.35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

10/10 | |

The Ather Rizta recorded total sales of 14,282 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 91.55% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)