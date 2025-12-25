Top 10 Motorcycles With Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,48,569 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18.63% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero

2/10

The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,86,490 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 28.15% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

3/10

The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,13,802 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 0.58% on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj

4/10

The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 91,082 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.72% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

5/10

The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 48,764 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 36.94% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company

6/10

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded total sales of 34,793 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 26.46% on a YoY basis.

Image: Royal Enfield

7/10

The Honda Unicorn recorded total sales of 32,968 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 7.46% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

8/10

The TVS Raider recorded total sales of 32,853 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 3.41% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

9/10

The Bajaj Platina recorded total sales of 32,040 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 28.13% on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj Auto

10/10

The Hero Glamour recorded total sales of 25,014 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 105.96% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero