Motorcycle sales in November

Updated 25 December 2025 at 17:56 IST

Top 10 Motorcycles With Highest Sales in November 2025

The motorcycle sales in November 2025 reflected a steady demand across India’s two-wheeler market. The commuter bike segment continued to lead the sales chart as these bikes are affordable and fuel-efficient for daily transport. Here is a list of the top 10 motorcycles with the highest sales in November 2025.

Vatsal Agrawal
The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,48,569 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 18.63% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero

The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,86,490 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 28.15% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,13,802 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 0.58% on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj

The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 91,082 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.72% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 48,764 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 36.94% on a YoY basis.  

Image: TVS Motor Company

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded total sales of 34,793 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 26.46% on a YoY basis.

Image: Royal Enfield

The Honda Unicorn recorded total sales of 32,968 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 7.46% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

The TVS Raider recorded total sales of 32,853 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 3.41% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The Bajaj Platina recorded total sales of 32,040 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 28.13% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Bajaj Auto

The Hero Glamour recorded total sales of 25,014 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 105.96% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 25 December 2025 at 17:56 IST