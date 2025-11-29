Republic World
Top 10 Motorcycles with Highest Sales in October 2025

Updated 29 November 2025 at 20:08 IST

Top 10 Motorcycles with Highest Sales in October 2025

Popular commuter and premium bikes continued to secure strong numbers, reflecting steady demand across urban and rural markets in October 2025. Here is a list of the top 10 bikes with the highest sales in October 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,40,131 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 13.15% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero

The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,74,615 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 11.04% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda

The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,52,996 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 36.81% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Bajaj Auto India

The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 1,13,998 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 8.32% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 61,619 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis. 

Image: TVS Motors

The TVS Raider recorded total sales of 56,085 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9.64% on a YoY basis. 

Image: TVS Motor

The Bajaj Platina recorded total sales of 52,734 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 14.52% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Bajaj Auto

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded total sales of 46,573 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 21.61% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic Business

The Honda Unicorn recorded total sales of 32,825 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 3.33% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

The Hero Glamour recorded total sales of 28,823 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 18.34% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero

Published On: 29 November 2025 at 20:08 IST