Top 10 Motorcycles with Highest Sales in October 2025

The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,40,131 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 13.15% on a YoY basis.

The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,74,615 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 11.04% on a YoY basis.

The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,52,996 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 36.81% on a YoY basis.

The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 1,13,998 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 8.32% on a YoY basis.

The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 61,619 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis.

The TVS Raider recorded total sales of 56,085 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9.64% on a YoY basis.

The Bajaj Platina recorded total sales of 52,734 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 14.52% on a YoY basis.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded total sales of 46,573 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 21.61% on a YoY basis.

The Honda Unicorn recorded total sales of 32,825 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 3.33% on a YoY basis.

The Hero Glamour recorded total sales of 28,823 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 18.34% on a YoY basis.

