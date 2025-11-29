Updated 29 November 2025 at 20:08 IST
Top 10 Motorcycles with Highest Sales in October 2025
Popular commuter and premium bikes continued to secure strong numbers, reflecting steady demand across urban and rural markets in October 2025. Here is a list of the top 10 bikes with the highest sales in October 2025:
The Hero Splendor recorded total sales of 3,40,131 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 13.15% on a YoY basis.Image: Hero
The Honda Shine recorded total sales of 1,74,615 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 11.04% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda
The Bajaj Pulsar recorded total sales of 1,52,996 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 36.81% on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto India
The Hero HF Deluxe recorded total sales of 1,13,998 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 8.32% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The TVS Apache recorded total sales of 61,619 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 23% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motors
The TVS Raider recorded total sales of 56,085 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9.64% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor
The Bajaj Platina recorded total sales of 52,734 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 14.52% on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 recorded total sales of 46,573 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 21.61% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic Business
The Honda Unicorn recorded total sales of 32,825 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 3.33% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India
The Hero Glamour recorded total sales of 28,823 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 18.34% on a YoY basis.Image: Hero
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 29 November 2025 at 20:08 IST