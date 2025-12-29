Updated 29 December 2025 at 19:17 IST
Top 10 Petrol SUVs in India With Best Mileage
If you are planning to buy a new petrol SUV that offers good fuel efficiency, there are various choices available in the market. These options are either paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox and have decent features on offer. Some of the popular SUVs in the market are the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Tata Punch, and more. Here is a list of the top 10 petrol SUVs that have good mileage:
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has an ARAI mileage of 22.89 km/l from its AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Toyota Taisor has a similar engine to the Fronx, and has an ARAI mileage of 22.89 km/l from its AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Tata Punch has a 1.2L NA petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 20.09 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Skoda Kylaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 19.68 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Skoda India
The Nissan Magnite has a 1.0L NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine, with an ARAI mileage of 19.4 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Nissan
The Hyundai Exter has a 1.2L NA petrol engine, with an ARAI mileage of 19.2 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Kia Sonet has a 1.2L NA and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 18.4 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Hyundai Venue has a similar engine to the Sonet and has an ARAI mileage of 18.05 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has two 1.2L turbo petrol engines with an ARAI mileage of 17.96 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Digital
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a 1.5L NA petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 17.8 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
