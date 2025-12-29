Top 10 Petrol SUVs in India With Best Mileage

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has an ARAI mileage of 22.89 km/l from its AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10

The Toyota Taisor has a similar engine to the Fronx, and has an ARAI mileage of 22.89 km/l from its AMT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

3/10

The Tata Punch has a 1.2L NA petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 20.09 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

4/10

The Skoda Kylaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 19.68 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

5/10

The Nissan Magnite has a 1.0L NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine, with an ARAI mileage of 19.4 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Nissan

6/10

The Hyundai Exter has a 1.2L NA petrol engine, with an ARAI mileage of 19.2 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

7/10

The Kia Sonet has a 1.2L NA and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 18.4 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/10

The Hyundai Venue has a similar engine to the Sonet and has an ARAI mileage of 18.05 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

9/10

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has two 1.2L turbo petrol engines with an ARAI mileage of 17.96 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Digital

10/10

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a 1.5L NA petrol engine with an ARAI mileage of 17.8 km/l from its manual gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic