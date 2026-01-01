Republic World
Top 10 Scooters to Consider Under ₹1 Lakh in India

Updated 1 January 2026 at 21:30 IST

If you are looking for affordable and practical daily transport, you can check out scooters that are priced under ₹1 lakh. These offerings have a mix of fuel efficiency, ease of use and low costs of ownership, making them suitable for daily commuting. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters that you can consider under ₹1 lakh in India:

Vatsal Agrawal
Description of the pic

The TVS Zest 110 is a lightweight, practical scooter having a 109cc petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹82,228 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: TVS

Description of the pic

The Hero Pleasure Plus has been on sale for a long time, has a funky design, and comes with a 110cc petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹86,180 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hero MotoCorp

Description of the pic

The Honda Dio has been on sale for quite a long time, and has a sporty, aggressive design, and a reliable 109cc petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹87,314 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Honda Two-Wheelers

Description of the pic

The Hero Destini Prime is the entry-level 125cc scooter that you can get in this segment. The price of it starts at ₹88,700 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hero MotoCorp

Description of the pic

The TVS Jupiter is a popular 110cc scooter with comfortable seating and offered in multiple colours. The price of it starts at ₹89,676 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: TVS Motor Company

Description of the pic

The Hero Xoom 110 is a sporty-looking scooter with having aggressive design and decent performance. The price of it starts at ₹90,643 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Hero

Description of the pic

The Honda Activa is another popular scooter having a reliable petrol engine and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹91,815 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

Description of the pic

The Hero Destini 110 is an underrated option in the market, having multiple colours on offer. The price of it starts at ₹91,900 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

Another 125cc scooter that you can consider is the Yamaha Fascino 125. It has a sporty design and a punchy performance. The price of it starts at ₹94,501 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Yamaha

Description of the pic

The Access 125 is another underrated 125cc scooter that you can consider in the market. The price of it starts at ₹94,094 (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

