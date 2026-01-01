Updated 1 January 2026 at 21:30 IST
Top 10 Scooters to Consider Under ₹1 Lakh in India
If you are looking for affordable and practical daily transport, you can check out scooters that are priced under ₹1 lakh. These offerings have a mix of fuel efficiency, ease of use and low costs of ownership, making them suitable for daily commuting. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters that you can consider under ₹1 lakh in India:
The TVS Zest 110 is a lightweight, practical scooter having a 109cc petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹82,228 (on-road, Noida).Image: TVS
The Hero Pleasure Plus has been on sale for a long time, has a funky design, and comes with a 110cc petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹86,180 (on-road, Noida).Image: Hero MotoCorp
The Honda Dio has been on sale for quite a long time, and has a sporty, aggressive design, and a reliable 109cc petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹87,314 (on-road, Noida).Image: Honda Two-Wheelers
The Hero Destini Prime is the entry-level 125cc scooter that you can get in this segment. The price of it starts at ₹88,700 (on-road, Noida).Image: Hero MotoCorp
The TVS Jupiter is a popular 110cc scooter with comfortable seating and offered in multiple colours. The price of it starts at ₹89,676 (on-road, Noida).Image: TVS Motor Company
The Hero Xoom 110 is a sporty-looking scooter with having aggressive design and decent performance. The price of it starts at ₹90,643 (on-road, Noida).Image: Hero
The Honda Activa is another popular scooter having a reliable petrol engine and decent features. The price of it starts at ₹91,815 (on-road, Noida).Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India
The Hero Destini 110 is an underrated option in the market, having multiple colours on offer. The price of it starts at ₹91,900 (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
Another 125cc scooter that you can consider is the Yamaha Fascino 125. It has a sporty design and a punchy performance. The price of it starts at ₹94,501 (on-road, Noida).Image: Yamaha
The Access 125 is another underrated 125cc scooter that you can consider in the market. The price of it starts at ₹94,094 (on-road, Noida).Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV
