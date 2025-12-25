Updated 25 December 2025 at 20:06 IST
Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in November 2025
The scooter sales highlighted a steady demand across the Indian two-wheeler market, especially in urban areas in November 2025. Scooters are easy to handle, have low running costs and offer everyday convenience. There were several well-established models that saw strong volumes in November, which reflected consistent consumer preference. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters with the highest sales in November 2025:
The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 2,62,689 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India
The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,18,888 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 25.14% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 67,477 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 24.68% on a YoY basis.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV
The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 38,191 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.71% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor Company
The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 38,022 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 47.03% on a YoY basis.Image: Bajaj Auto
The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 30,589 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 14.72% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 27,036 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 207.63% on a YoY basis.Image: Hero MotoCorp
The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 23,656 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 36.04% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Yamaha RayZR recorded total sales of 21,049 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 45.89% on a YoY basis.Image: Yamaha
The Ather Rizta recorded total sales of 18,500 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 78.67% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
