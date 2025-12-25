Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 2,62,689 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda 2 Wheelers India

The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,18,888 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 25.14% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 67,477 units in November 2025 and saw a decline of 24.68% on a YoY basis.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 38,191 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 48.71% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company

The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 38,022 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 47.03% on a YoY basis.

Image: Bajaj Auto

The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 30,589 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 14.72% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 27,036 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 207.63% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero MotoCorp

The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 23,656 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 36.04% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

The Yamaha RayZR recorded total sales of 21,049 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 45.89% on a YoY basis.

Image: Yamaha

The Ather Rizta recorded total sales of 18,500 units in November 2025 and saw a growth of 78.67% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)