Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10

The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 3,26,551 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 22.39% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

2/10

The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,18,888 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 8.37% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company

3/10

The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 70,237 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 6% on a YoY basis.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

4/10

The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 41,718 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 4.13% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

5/10

The Honda Dio recorded total sales of 36,340 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9.53% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

6/10

The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 34,900 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 13.89% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

7/10

The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 31,989 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 10.60% on a YoY basis.

Image: TVS Motor Company

8/10

The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 27,058 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 32.13% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

9/10

The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 26,754 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 83.93% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hero MotoCorp

10/10

The Yamaha RayZR recorded total sales of 22,738 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 23.23% on a YoY basis.

Image: Yamaha