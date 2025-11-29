Republic World
Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in October 2025

Updated 29 November 2025 at 16:26 IST

Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in October 2025

The scooter sales in October 2025 provide a clear picture of how the segment is performing in the Indian market. The demand for convenient daily vehicles and lower running costs continues to support steady growth, with a few models maintaining strong numbers through the month. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters with the highest sales in October 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 3,26,551 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 22.39% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,18,888 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 8.37% on a YoY basis. 

Image: TVS Motor Company

The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 70,237 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 6% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 41,718 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 4.13% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The Honda Dio recorded total sales of 36,340 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9.53% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 34,900 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 13.89% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 31,989 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 10.60% on a YoY basis. 

Image: TVS Motor Company

The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 27,058 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 32.13% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 26,754 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 83.93% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hero MotoCorp

The Yamaha RayZR recorded total sales of 22,738 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 23.23% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Yamaha

