Top 10 Scooters With Highest Sales in October 2025
The scooter sales in October 2025 provide a clear picture of how the segment is performing in the Indian market. The demand for convenient daily vehicles and lower running costs continues to support steady growth, with a few models maintaining strong numbers through the month. Here is a list of the top 10 scooters with the highest sales in October 2025:
The Honda Activa recorded total sales of 3,26,551 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 22.39% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The TVS Jupiter recorded total sales of 1,18,888 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 8.37% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor Company
The Suzuki Access recorded total sales of 70,237 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 6% on a YoY basis.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV
The TVS Ntorq recorded total sales of 41,718 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 4.13% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Honda Dio recorded total sales of 36,340 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9.53% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Bajaj Chetak recorded total sales of 34,900 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 13.89% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The TVS iQube recorded total sales of 31,989 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 10.60% on a YoY basis.Image: TVS Motor Company
The Suzuki Burgman recorded total sales of 27,058 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 32.13% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
The Hero Destini 125 recorded total sales of 26,754 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 83.93% on a YoY basis.Image: Hero MotoCorp
The Yamaha RayZR recorded total sales of 22,738 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 23.23% on a YoY basis.Image: Yamaha
