Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in December 2025

Updated 14 January 2026 at 22:00 IST

Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in December 2025

In December 2025, the sub-4m compact SUV segment saw decent sales volume, and it is a popular choice among new car buyers as these car offer loads of features, have a comfortable cabin, and either have a petrol or a diesel engine to choose from, with decent performance. Here’s a look at the top 10 sub-4m compact SUVs, which recorded the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 93% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata Motor

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 10,322 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,422 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 35% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,418 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 182% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,612 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 6% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 4,457 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 70% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,668 units in December 2025.  

Image: Skoda India

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 14 January 2026 at 22:00 IST