Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in December 2025
In December 2025, the sub-4m compact SUV segment saw decent sales volume, and it is a popular choice among new car buyers as these car offer loads of features, have a comfortable cabin, and either have a petrol or a diesel engine to choose from, with decent performance. Here’s a look at the top 10 sub-4m compact SUVs, which recorded the highest sales in December 2025:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 93% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata Motor
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 10,322 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,422 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 35% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,418 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 182% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,612 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 6% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 4,457 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 70% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,668 units in December 2025.Image: Skoda India
