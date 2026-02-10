Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 52% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

2/10 | |

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

3/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

4/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 13,353 units in January 2026 and saw a decline of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

5/10 | |

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 12,413 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

6/10 | |

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 10,998 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 53% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/10 | |

Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 8,845 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

8/10 | |

Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,621 units in January 2026 and saw a marginal decline of 7% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

9/10 | |

Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,220 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 159% on a YoY basis.

Image: Skoda India

10/10 | |

Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 2,521 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)