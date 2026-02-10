Republic World
sub-4m compact SUV sales

Updated 10 February 2026 at 15:11 IST

Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in January 2026

In January 2026, the sub-4m compact SUV segment saw a growth in sales volume, and these cars are a popular choice among new car buyers. These options are feature-rich, have a comfortable cabin, and either have a petrol or a diesel engine to choose from. Here’s a look at the top 10 sub-4m compact SUVs, which recorded the highest sales in January 2026.

Vatsal Agrawal
1/10
|
|
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 23,365 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 52% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

2/10
|
|
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 19,257 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

3/10
|
|
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,486 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

4/10
|
|
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 13,353 units in January 2026 and saw a decline of 12% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

5/10
|
|
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 12,413 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai

6/10
|
|
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 10,998 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 53% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

7/10
|
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 8,845 units in January 2026, and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

8/10
|
|
Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,621 units in January 2026 and saw a marginal decline of 7% on a YoY basis.  

Image: Hyundai

9/10
|
|
Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,220 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 159% on a YoY basis.

Image: Skoda India

10/10
|
|
Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 2,521 units in January 2026 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published On: 10 February 2026 at 15:11 IST