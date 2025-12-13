Republic World
Sub-4m compact SUV sales in November 2025

Updated 13 December 2025 at 18:36 IST

Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025

The sub-4m compact SUV segment is a popular choice among new car buyers as the cars in this range offer comfort and modern features along with decent performance. Here’s a look at the top 10 sub-4m compact SUVs, which recorded the highest sales in November 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025, and saw a marginal decline of 7% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,051 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,645 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 10,601 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 38% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,705 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal decline of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,538 units in December 2025. 

Image: Skoda India

Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 3,177 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 13 December 2025 at 18:36 IST