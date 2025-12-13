Updated 13 December 2025 at 18:36 IST
Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025
The sub-4m compact SUV segment is a popular choice among new car buyers as the cars in this range offer comfort and modern features along with decent performance. Here’s a look at the top 10 sub-4m compact SUVs, which recorded the highest sales in November 2025:
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 1% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025, and saw a marginal decline of 7% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,051 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,645 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 10,601 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 38% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,705 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal decline of 1% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,538 units in December 2025.Image: Skoda India
Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 3,177 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 12% on a YoY basis.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
