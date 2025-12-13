Top 10 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,434 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 18,753 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 15,058 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 13,947 units in December 2025, and saw a marginal decline of 7% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,051 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,645 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Image: Mahindra

Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,705 units in December 2025 and saw a marginal decline of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 3,538 units in December 2025.

Image: Skoda India

Toyota Taisor recorded total sales of 3,177 units in December 2025 and saw a decline of 12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)