Updated 16 October 2025 at 19:07 IST
Top Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in September 2025
Compact SUV Sales: The sub-4m compact SUV saw a major boost in sales as the Union government reduced the GST tax osf 28% to 18%. Here's a list of the top sub-4m compact SUVs with the highest sales in September 2025:
1/9:
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,573 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 61.18% on a MoM basis./ Image: Tata
2/9:
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,484 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 41.62% on a MoM basis./ Image: Republic
3/9:
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 10,173 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 25.3% on a MoM basis./ Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
4/9:
Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,032 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 63.59% on a MoM basis./ Image: Republic Digital
5/9:
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,020 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 16.52% on a MoM basis./ Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
6/9:
Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 4,398 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 41.91% on a MoM basis./ Image: Skoda Kylaq
7/9:
Nissan Magnite recorded total sales of 1,652 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 19.36% on a MoM basis./ Image: Republic
8/9:
Renault Kiger recorded total sales of 1,166 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 28.13% on a MoM basis./ Image: Renault
9/9:
Kia Syros recorded total sales of 465 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 50.97% on a MoM basis./ Image: Republic Auto
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 19:07 IST