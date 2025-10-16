Republic World
Sub-4m Compact SUV Sales in September 2025

Updated 16 October 2025 at 19:07 IST

Top Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in September 2025

Compact SUV Sales: The sub-4m compact SUV saw a major boost in sales as the Union government reduced the GST tax osf 28% to 18%. Here's a list of the top sub-4m compact SUVs with the highest sales in September 2025:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/9:

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,573 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 61.18% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Tata

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/9:

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 11,484 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 41.62% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/9:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 10,173 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 25.3% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/9:

Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,032 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 63.59% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Republic Digital

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/9:

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,020 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 16.52% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/9:

Skoda Kylaq recorded total sales of 4,398 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 41.91% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Skoda Kylaq

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/9:

Nissan Magnite recorded total sales of 1,652 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 19.36% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/9:

Renault Kiger recorded total sales of 1,166 units in September 2025, and saw a growth of 28.13% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Renault

Expand icon Description of the pic

9/9:

Kia Syros recorded total sales of 465 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 50.97% on a MoM basis.

/ Image: Republic Auto

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 16 October 2025 at 19:07 IST

