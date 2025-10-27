Top 10 SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh in India: Right Picks for Families

1/10 | |

The Tata Nexon has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Digital

2/10 | |

The Skoda Kylaq is the only German SUV under ₹10 lakh and has a single engine option. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda India

3/10 | |

The Kia Sonet has bold styling and is a feature-rich offering. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

4/10 | |

The Citroen Basalt is an underrated coupe-SUV in the market, and it has comfortable seating. The price of it starts at ₹9.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

5/10 | |

The Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV with tons of features on offer. The price of it starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

6/10 | |

The Toyota Hyryder is a popular compact SUV, known for its strong hybrid petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota

7/10 | |

The Volkswagen Taigun is a safe SUV, and has a comfortable cabin and strong performance from the turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹13.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

8/10 | |

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has great road presence and has a ladder-on-frame chassis. The price of it starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

9/10 | |

The Mahindra XUV 700 is a premium mid-size SUV, having tons of features and a powerful diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

10/10 | |

The MG Hector is a feature-rich mid-size SUV, and it misses out automatic transmission with a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹16.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)