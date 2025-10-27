Updated 27 October 2025 at 18:33 IST
Top 10 SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh in India: Right Picks for Families
SUVs in India are a popular choice among car buyers in the market as they offer great road presence, can tackle any terrain and have a comfortable ride. Here is a list of the top 10 SUVs that you can consider under ₹20 lakh in India:
The Tata Nexon has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Digital
The Skoda Kylaq is the only German SUV under ₹10 lakh and has a single engine option. The price of it starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Skoda India
The Kia Sonet has bold styling and is a feature-rich offering. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
The Citroen Basalt is an underrated coupe-SUV in the market, and it has comfortable seating. The price of it starts at ₹9.07 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV with tons of features on offer. The price of it starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Toyota Hyryder is a popular compact SUV, known for its strong hybrid petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Toyota
The Volkswagen Taigun is a safe SUV, and has a comfortable cabin and strong performance from the turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹13.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has great road presence and has a ladder-on-frame chassis. The price of it starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
The Mahindra XUV 700 is a premium mid-size SUV, having tons of features and a powerful diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
The MG Hector is a feature-rich mid-size SUV, and it misses out automatic transmission with a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹16.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
