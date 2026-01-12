Republic World
SUV Sales in December

Updated 12 January 2026 at 20:56 IST

Top 10 SUVs with Highest Sales in December 2025

December 2025 saw new entrants in the SUV segment, and it recorded a growth in sales volumes. As per SIAM’s data, the top position was secured by Maruti Suzuki Fronx, followed by Tata Nexon, and other SUVs. Check out the top 10 SUVs with the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
1/10
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 93% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Tata Motor

3/10
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

4/10
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6% on a YoY basis.

Image: X

5/10
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

6/10
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 13,154 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

7/10
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 10,322 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai

8/10
Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,422 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 35% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

9/10
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,418 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 182% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

10/10
Mahindra Thar recorded total sales of 9,339 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 12 January 2026 at 20:56 IST