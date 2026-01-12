Updated 12 January 2026 at 20:56 IST
Top 10 SUVs with Highest Sales in December 2025
December 2025 saw new entrants in the SUV segment, and it recorded a growth in sales volumes. As per SIAM’s data, the top position was secured by Maruti Suzuki Fronx, followed by Tata Nexon, and other SUVs. Check out the top 10 SUVs with the highest sales in December 2025:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 93% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis.Image: Tata Motor
Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6% on a YoY basis.Image: X
Advertisement
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 13,154 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 10,322 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,422 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 35% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,418 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 182% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
Mahindra Thar recorded total sales of 9,339 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 20:56 IST