Top 10 SUVs with Highest Sales in December 2025

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 20,706 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 93% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 19,375 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 43% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata Motor

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,704 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 2% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,980 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 6% on a YoY basis.

Image: X

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,885 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 13,154 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Venue recorded total sales of 10,322 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 9,422 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 9,418 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 182% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Mahindra Thar recorded total sales of 9,339 units in December 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra