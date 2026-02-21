Top 10 SUVs with Highest Sales in January 2026

1/10 | |

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,542 units in January 2026, up 0.65% YoY and down 2.16% MoM.

Image: Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 7XO recorded total sales of 10,133 units in January 2026, up 20.65% YoY and 611.59% MoM.

Image: Republic

Tata Harrier EV recorded total sales of 3,711 units in January 2026, up 149.40% YoY and 56.06% MoM.

Image: Tata

Toyota Fortuner recorded total sales of 3,046 units in January 2026, down 3.27% YoY and up 2.87% MoM.

Image: Toyota

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,375 units in January 2026, up 53.42% YoY and 64.25% MoM.

Image: Tata

Mahindra XEV 9E recorded total sales of 1,945 units in January 2026, up 71.06% YoY and down 9.7% MoM.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Hyundai Alcazar recorded total sales of 962 units in January 2026, down 26.56% YoY and up 66.15% MoM.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra XEV 9S recorded total sales of 612 units in January 2026, up 36.24% MoM.

Image: Republic

MG Hector recorded total sales of 334 units in January 2026, down 25.61% YoY and 70.88% MoM.

Image: MG Motor India

Skoda Kodiaq recorded total sales of 139 units in January 2026, up 1290% YoY and down 39.57% MoM.

Image: Skoda