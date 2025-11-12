Republic World
Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in October 2025

Updated 12 November 2025 at 17:39 IST

In October 2025, the SUV segment saw a surge in sales, with several popular offerings driving high volumes across the market. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the top position was secured by Tata Nexon / Nexon EV. Here’s a list of the top 10 SUVs with the highest sales in October 2025

Vatsal Agrawal
Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,083 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 49.62% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,381 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5.05% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 14.05% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 17,003 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 3.56% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 16,810 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 6.80% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 45.63% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 17,003 units in October 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,745 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 31.41% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 12,237 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 27.98% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Digital

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,003 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 27.12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 12 November 2025 at 17:39 IST