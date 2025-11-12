Top 10 SUVs With Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10 | |

Tata Nexon recorded total sales of 22,083 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 49.62% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,381 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5.05% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 14.05% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded total sales of 17,003 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 3.56% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Punch recorded total sales of 16,810 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 6.80% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 45.63% on a YoY basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Kia Sonet recorded total sales of 12,745 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 31.41% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)

Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded total sales of 12,237 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 27.98% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic Digital

Maruti Suzuki Brezza recorded total sales of 17,003 units in October 2025 and saw a decline of 27.12% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Brezza