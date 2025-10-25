Updated 25 October 2025 at 18:12 IST
Top Luxury SUVs Under ₹1 Crore to Buy in 2025: Big on Style, Big on Presence!
Luxury SUVs Under ₹1 Crore: If you are planning to get a premium SUV, which has a bold exterior, a plush and luxurious cabin, and is loaded with features, there are multiple options to choose from. Here is a list of top luxury SUVs under ₹1 crore to buy in 2025:
The Land Rover Defender is known for its macho looks and great road presence. The price of it starts at ₹98.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Volvo XC90 is the flagship offering, having a distinctive design and subtle luxury elements. It is priced at ₹96.97 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a popular luxury SUV in the market, and it comes with petrol and a diesel engine option. The price of it starts at ₹96.14 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mercedes-Benz
The Lexus RX is an underrated luxury SUV on the list. It comes with a strong hybrid petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹96.13 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The BMW X5 has a bold design and a spacious and luxurious cabin. The price of the X5 starts at ₹94.88 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: BMW
The Audi Q7 is a seven-seater luxury SUV, which only comes with a petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹86.14 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Audi India
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar has a sharp design and subtle luxury in the interiors. The price of it starts at ₹79.24 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Range Rover
The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a popular luxury SUV, offering decent space and features on offer. The price of it starts at ₹73.97 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Mercedes Benz
BMW X3 was updated recently in 2025, and is available with a petrol and a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹71.20 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: BMW India
The Lexus NX is another underrated luxury SUV, which comes with a strong hybrid petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹66.59 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
