Top SUVs with Panoramic Sunroof: Experience Luxury in Every Drive!

Tata Nexon offers a regular sunroof from its Smart+ S variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Tata nexon

Kia Syros offers a panoramic sunroof from its HTK+ variant onwards. The price of the Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Tata Curvv offers a panoramic sunroof in its Pure Plus S, the third variant from the base variant. The price of it starts at ₹11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a panoramic sunroof from its AX7 variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Republic Digital

MG Astor is a compact SUV, offering a panoramic sunroof from its Shine variant. The price of it starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: JSW MG Motor

The Hyundai Creta offers a panoramic sunroof from its EX(O) variant. The price of it starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Hyundai

Kia Seltos offers a panoramic sunroof in its HTK variant. The price of it starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a panoramic sunroof from its Zeta (O) variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra XUV 700 has a panoramic sunroof from its AX5 Select variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Mahindra

Kia Carens Clavis comes with a panoramic sunroof from its HTX variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹12.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

/ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)