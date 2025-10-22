Updated 22 October 2025 at 18:27 IST
Top SUVs with Panoramic Sunroof: Experience Luxury in Every Drive!
The demand and the craze for sunroofs have recently surged among new car buyers. Many automakers now offer a normal or a panoramic sunroof in the lower trims of their cars. Buyers looking for SUVs with panoramic sunroofs can check out the Kia Syros, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and others.
1/10:
Tata Nexon offers a regular sunroof from its Smart+ S variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Tata nexon
2/10:
Kia Syros offers a panoramic sunroof from its HTK+ variant onwards. The price of the Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
3/10:
Tata Curvv offers a panoramic sunroof in its Pure Plus S, the third variant from the base variant. The price of it starts at ₹11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
4/10:
Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a panoramic sunroof from its AX7 variant. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Republic Digital
5/10:
MG Astor is a compact SUV, offering a panoramic sunroof from its Shine variant. The price of it starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: JSW MG Motor
6/10:
The Hyundai Creta offers a panoramic sunroof from its EX(O) variant. The price of it starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Hyundai
7/10:
Kia Seltos offers a panoramic sunroof in its HTK variant. The price of it starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
8/10:
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a panoramic sunroof from its Zeta (O) variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
9/10:
Mahindra XUV 700 has a panoramic sunroof from its AX5 Select variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Mahindra
10/10:
Kia Carens Clavis comes with a panoramic sunroof from its HTX variant onwards. The price of it starts at ₹12.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant./ Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
