Toyota GR GT Supercar Revealed Globally - Check Out Photos

Updated 5 December 2025 at 22:07 IST

The Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) has revealed a new flagship supercar, the GR GT. The automaker says it is developed from scratch, comes with two seats, and is a road-legal race car. The Toyota GR GT is powered by a new twin-turbo hybrid V8 engine. Here’s everything you need to know:

Vatsal Agrawal
The GR GT has a low slung design along with an all-aluminium body frame, with carbon-fibre-reinforced panels. 

Image: Toyota

The Toyota GR GT comes with a V8 hybrid engine, which makes 650hp, 850 Nm of torque, mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, having a wet clutch, and a mechanical, limited-slip differential.

Image: Toyota

The V8 engine in the GR GT is mounted low and is positioned behind the front axle, which the automaker says is better for handling.

Image: Toyota

Toyota says that the engine is designed to meet future emissions norms so that the GR GT and its successors can remain in production for years.

Image: Toyota

Toyota says the GR GT is still in development, and the sales are expected to commence in 2027.

Image: Toyota

Since the Toyota GR GT’s dashboard is low, there are multiple physical buttons in the centre console to keep the functions easy while driving fast.

Image: Toyota

The seats in the GR GT are likely to be carbon-framed units that are shaped to hold occupants firmly while going around the corners fast while and Toyota says it is still suitable for everyday use. 

Image: Toyota

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 5 December 2025 at 22:07 IST