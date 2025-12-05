Toyota GR GT Supercar Revealed Globally - Check Out Photos

1/7 | |

The GR GT has a low slung design along with an all-aluminium body frame, with carbon-fibre-reinforced panels.

The Toyota GR GT comes with a V8 hybrid engine, which makes 650hp, 850 Nm of torque, mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, having a wet clutch, and a mechanical, limited-slip differential.

The V8 engine in the GR GT is mounted low and is positioned behind the front axle, which the automaker says is better for handling.

Toyota says that the engine is designed to meet future emissions norms so that the GR GT and its successors can remain in production for years.

Toyota says the GR GT is still in development, and the sales are expected to commence in 2027.

Since the Toyota GR GT’s dashboard is low, there are multiple physical buttons in the centre console to keep the functions easy while driving fast.

The seats in the GR GT are likely to be carbon-framed units that are shaped to hold occupants firmly while going around the corners fast while and Toyota says it is still suitable for everyday use.

