Upcoming Cars to Launch in 2026 in India

Kia India will launch the second generation of the Seltos with an updated exterior and interior design, and it remains unchanged mechanically. It will launch on January 2, 2026.

Image: Republic

Mahindra will launch the XUV 700 facelift as the XUV 7XO, with a new exterior, interior, and increased features. The automaker will launch it on January 5, 2026.

Image: Republic

Nissan India will launch its Tekton, which is positioned in the compact SUV segment. The design is inspired by Patrol and will debut in February 2026.

Image: Nissan India

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the updated version of its popular micro-SUV, the Punch, with a new exterior and may get some extra features as well. The launch is expected in early 2026.

Image: Team-BHP

Tata Motors has recently revealed the Harrier and Safari with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and has added a new Ultra variant with more features. The prices will be announced in early 2026.

Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the Brezza facelift with subtle cosmetic changes, and the CNG version may get an underbody tank. The launch is expected in mid-2026.

Image: Instagram (CarIndianews)

Mahindra is also expected to launch the Scorpio N facelift with subtle exterior and interior updates, and it will likely remain unchanged mechanically. The launch is expected in mid-2026.

Image: Mahindra

Along with the Seltos, Kia India will likely launch the Sorento in India. It will be positioned in the mid-size SUV segment and is expected to get a hybrid powertrain. Kia will launch in late 2026.

Image: Kia

Volkswagen India is set to launch the Taigun facelift with minimal changes on the outside, and may add more features to it. The Taigun facelift is expected to launch in mid-2026.

Image: Instagram (Jeevan Kammar)

Skoda India is expected to launch the Kushaq facelift with a new exterior and may add some more features to stay competitive in the segment. It is expected to launch on January 19, 2026.

Image: Skoda India