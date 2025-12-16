Republic World
Updated 16 December 2025 at 21:43 IST

Volkswagen ID. Polo Revealed, Debut in 2026 - Check Out Photos

Volkswagen will reintroduce its iconic nameplate, Polo, in an electric version, and it will be positioned in the entry-level electric mobility segment. It will come with two battery packs, three power output options and is expected to debut in 2026.

Vatsal Agrawal
Volkswagen will revive its iconic nameplate in an electric version, the ID. Polo, and it will be positioned in the entry-level electric mobility segment. 

Image: Volkswagen

The ID. Polo has a length of 4,053mm, is 1,816mm wide, and has a height of 1,530mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,600mm, resulting in extra legroom for rear-seat passengers. 

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen will offer the upcoming iD. Polo with 2 battery packs, a 37kWh LFP battery and a 52kWh NMC battery, having a claimed range of 430km. 

Image: Volkswagen

The 37kWh LFP battery supports DC fast charging up to 90kW, while the 52kWh NMC battery supports DC charging speeds of up to 130kW.

Image: Volkswagen

When launched, Volkswagen will offer the ID. Polo with three power output options. It will be offered with 116bhp, 135bhp and 211bhp. 

Image: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID. Polo is built on the MEB+ platform and comes with a front-wheel drive setup. 

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen will launch a more performance-oriented ID. Polo GTI later in 2026, which will produce 226 bhp from the motor. 

Image: Volkswagen

The upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo will debut in the spring season of 2026. 

Image: Volkswagen

