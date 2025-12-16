Volkswagen ID. Polo Revealed, Debut in 2026 - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

Volkswagen will revive its iconic nameplate in an electric version, the ID. Polo, and it will be positioned in the entry-level electric mobility segment.

Image: Volkswagen

The ID. Polo has a length of 4,053mm, is 1,816mm wide, and has a height of 1,530mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,600mm, resulting in extra legroom for rear-seat passengers.

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen will offer the upcoming iD. Polo with 2 battery packs, a 37kWh LFP battery and a 52kWh NMC battery, having a claimed range of 430km.

Image: Volkswagen

The 37kWh LFP battery supports DC fast charging up to 90kW, while the 52kWh NMC battery supports DC charging speeds of up to 130kW.

Image: Volkswagen

When launched, Volkswagen will offer the ID. Polo with three power output options. It will be offered with 116bhp, 135bhp and 211bhp.

Image: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID. Polo is built on the MEB+ platform and comes with a front-wheel drive setup.

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen will launch a more performance-oriented ID. Polo GTI later in 2026, which will produce 226 bhp from the motor.

Image: Volkswagen

The upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo will debut in the spring season of 2026.

Image: Volkswagen