Forces First Conclave: India's Biggest Military summit Brings Nation's Biggest Defence Experts, Strategists, and Miltary Leaders Together | See Pics
India’s biggest defence summit, Forces First Conclave 2025, hosted by Republic and CLAWS, unites top Army, Navy, and Air Force leaders with strategic thinkers to discuss modern warfare, defence innovation, and national security. See exclusive photos from this landmark military event.
1/11: Gen. Manoj Pandey and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh / Image: Republic
2/11: Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod / Image: Republic
3/11: Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, AVSM, CSM, GOC-in-C 11 Corps / Image: Republic
4/11: G.D Bakshi, Maj Gen G.D. Bakshi, SM, VSM (Retd.) / Image: Republic
5/11: Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM (Retd.) / Image: Republic
6/11: Lt Gen MU Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd.) / Image: Republic
7/11: Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence / Image: Republic
8/11: Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff / Image: Republic
9/11: Baba Kalyani, Chairman and MD, Bharat Forge Ltd / Image: Republic
10/11: The audience at Forces First Conclave / Image: Republic
11/11: Lt. General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC / Image: Republic
