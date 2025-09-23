71st National Film Awards In Pics | Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Mohanlal, Vaibhavi Merchant Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

1/7:

Vaibhavi Merchant was honoured for the song Dhindora Baja Re from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the Best Choreographer category.

/ Image: DD News

2/7:

South superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

/ Image: DD News

3/7:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was on Tuesday honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

/ Image: DD News

4/7:

Meghna Gulzar was honoured for Sam Bahadur which won in the Best Film Promoting National/Social Values category.

/ Image: DD News

5/7:

The 12th Fail lead actor Vikrant Massey was also honoured with the National Award in the category of Best Actor.

/ Image: DD News

6/7:

Janki Bodiwala was honoured for playing a supporting role in the Gujarati movie Vash at the National Film Awards 2025.



/ Image: DD news

7/7:

12th Fail was honoured in the category of Best Feature Film at the 71st National Award Ceremony. Director and producer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, recieved the National Award.

/ Image: DD News