71st National Film Awards | In Pics

Updated 23 September 2025 at 19:50 IST

71st National Film Awards In Pics | Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Mohanlal, Vaibhavi Merchant Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

The ceremony for the National Film Awards was held in the National Capital on September 23. Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Mohanlal, Karan Johar were among the top honourees.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
1/7:

Vaibhavi Merchant was honoured for the song Dhindora Baja Re from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the Best Choreographer category. 

/ Image: DD News

2/7:

South superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

/ Image: DD News

3/7:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was on Tuesday honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

/ Image: DD News

4/7:

Meghna Gulzar was honoured for Sam Bahadur which won in the Best Film Promoting National/Social Values category. 

/ Image: DD News

5/7:

The 12th Fail lead actor Vikrant Massey was also honoured with the National Award in the category of Best Actor.

/ Image: DD News

6/7:

Janki Bodiwala was honoured for playing a supporting role in the Gujarati movie Vash at the National Film Awards 2025. 
 

/ Image: DD news

7/7:

12th Fail was honoured in the category of Best Feature Film at the 71st National Award Ceremony. Director and producer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, recieved the National Award. 

/ Image: DD News

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 19:50 IST

