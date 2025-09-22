8 Most Iconic On-Screen Navratri Outfits in Bollywood That Defined Festive Spirit and Gave Fashion Goals

1/8:

Deepika Padukone's red layered lehenga from Nagada Sang in Ram-Leela became an instant trendsetter upon the release of the film.

/ Image: Pinterest

2/8:

White might not be the most popular Navratri colour, but Alia Bhatt in Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi changed that notion head on.

/ Image: SS from YouTube

3/8:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dholi Taro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the OG Navratri fashion inspo for a reason! Even after 2 decades, the fit looks fresh.

/ Image: SS from YouTube

4/8:

Amrita Puri in Shubharambh from Kai Po Che is perhaps the most relatable look ever with her simple chaniya-choli and adorable hairstyle.

/ Image: Facebook

5/8:

Kritika Kamra in Kamariya from Mitron is the perfect modern take on the traditional chaniya choli. The icy blue and white combo looked absolutely stunning.

/ Image: SS from YouTube

6/8:

Suman Ranganathan in Yehi Hai Pyaar from Aa Aap Laut Chalo managed to grab the spotlight in this sublime blue lace saree despite Aishwarya also being in the song, 'nuf said.

/ Image: SS from YouTube

7/8:

Warina Hussain in Dholida from LoveRatri is yet another realistic yet gorgeous Navratri outfit that inspired many fashion girlies.

/ Image: Pinterest

8/8:

Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem ki Katha served regal royalty in her red bandhani and gharchola-inspired lehenga.

/ Image: Pinterest