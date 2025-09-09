Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Allu Kanakaratnam

Updated 9 September 2025 at 09:16 IST

Allu-Konidela Come Together For Allu Kanakaratnam's Prayer Meet, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan Pay Last Respects

Members of the Allu and Konidela families came together to pay their last respects to the departed Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away on August 30 due to age-related ailments.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

Allu Arjun and his family came together to pray for the departed soul of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, on September 8. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared pictures from the "Pedda Karma" ceremony, showing family members in the moment of remembrance and prayer. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

"Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family," Allu Arjun wrote in his caption. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Allu Arjun's family, cousins and distant relative also paid their last respect in the prayer meet. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

The family was also joined by Chiranjeevi, the son-in-law of the late Allu Kanakaratnam.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan and his younger brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, also took part in the ceremony. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30. She was the wife of the late Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Allu Arjun was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy in the puja rituals.

/ Image: X

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 9 September 2025 at 09:16 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source