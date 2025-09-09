Updated 9 September 2025 at 09:16 IST
Allu-Konidela Come Together For Allu Kanakaratnam's Prayer Meet, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan Pay Last Respects
Members of the Allu and Konidela families came together to pay their last respects to the departed Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away on August 30 due to age-related ailments.
1/8:
Allu Arjun and his family came together to pray for the departed soul of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, on September 8./ Image: X
2/8:
Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared pictures from the "Pedda Karma" ceremony, showing family members in the moment of remembrance and prayer./ Image: X
3/8:
"Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family," Allu Arjun wrote in his caption./ Image: X
4/8:
Allu Arjun's family, cousins and distant relative also paid their last respect in the prayer meet./ Image: X
5/8:
The family was also joined by Chiranjeevi, the son-in-law of the late Allu Kanakaratnam./ Image: X
6/8:
Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan and his younger brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, also took part in the ceremony./ Image: X
7/8:
Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30. She was the wife of the late Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah./ Image: X
8/8:
Allu Arjun was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy in the puja rituals./ Image: X
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 09:16 IST