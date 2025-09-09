Allu-Konidela Come Together For Allu Kanakaratnam's Prayer Meet, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan Pay Last Respects

1/8:

Allu Arjun and his family came together to pray for the departed soul of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, on September 8.

/ Image: X

2/8:

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared pictures from the "Pedda Karma" ceremony, showing family members in the moment of remembrance and prayer.

/ Image: X

3/8:

"Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family," Allu Arjun wrote in his caption.

/ Image: X

4/8:

Allu Arjun's family, cousins and distant relative also paid their last respect in the prayer meet.

/ Image: X

5/8:

The family was also joined by Chiranjeevi, the son-in-law of the late Allu Kanakaratnam.

/ Image: X

6/8:

Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan and his younger brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, also took part in the ceremony.

/ Image: X

7/8:

Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30. She was the wife of the late Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

/ Image: X

8/8:

Allu Arjun was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy in the puja rituals.

/ Image: X